Not getting enough exercise? Here are simple ways you can cover 10,000 steps every day

Before the world went into war with novel coronavirus, many people would habitually squeeze in approximately 10,000 steps every day, as part of their fitness routine. It is pretty common for people who lead busy work lives that leaves them with no time to actually go to the gym to get some exercises done. But ever since the lockdown was announced, many have found themselves engulfed in sheer laziness, unable to get up and get any exercising done. But, the key is to not think of it as a task. You can nonchalantly incorporate it in your daily life, even when you are at home. Find out.

Take a break every hour

Even when you are working, it is important to take a break every hour — for a few minutes — and get walking. Set a goal that while on break, you will get a certain number of steps. You can walk around the house, on the balcony, or in the garden if you have one.

Do it twice

If you are getting up to a household chore that requires you to walk up to a certain place, do it twice. If it cleaning a door or a window, walk back and forth a few times, before you sit down to do the actual work. It is pretty simple way to get in some extra steps. But, of course, you have to see if you have any other urgent work in the pipeline.

Jump around

Do some jumping exercises, like skipping ropes and hopping. It is a fun way to get those extra steps, while also staying active and in shape.

Fill the void

Say you are making evening tea for the family — pace around the house while the kettle boils. If you are taking a call, step out and catch a few steps if possible. Additionally, before you actually sit down to work in the morning, you can make a few rounds of the house.

Dance

Done with the day’s work? Play some music and dance to your favourite song. It is the most fun and relaxing thing you can do after a mentally-exhausting day of work. It is also a great way to cover countless steps and reach your daily goal of 10,000 steps.

