Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Find out why you may not be able to lose weight despite eating well, exercising, sleeping

You may be losing weight, but it may not be noticeable. "It is much slower," said nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

weight loss, weight loss mistakes, weight loss results, weight plateau, weight loss plateau, how to lose weight, weight loss results, indian express newsFind out if your body has reached a 'calorie equilibrium' that may have slowed down weight loss. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

For people who are on a weight-loss journey — even those who are following everything diligently — there may come a point when they begin to realise that it is not yielding desired results. What may appear to be a lack of progress is nothing but ‘weight plateau’ or ‘weight-loss plateau’.

According to Mayo Clinic, weight loss plateau is when your weight “stops changing”. In other words, it means you are trying to lose weight, but are stuck. It happens to “everyone who tries to lose weight; even so, most people are surprised when it happens to them because they’re still eating carefully and exercising regularly“.

“You are eating right, exercising, resting well, still you do not see any progress. It is frustrating, but you can work around it,” Agarwal assured.

According to the expert, all one needs to do is “understand why [they have] hit the plateau” in the first place and then make some changes to their routine to find a solution. Reasons could be:

1. You have reached “calorie equilibrium”, which means, the calorie that comes in is equal to the calorie that is burnt by the body — neither more nor less, said Agarwal.

2. The second possible reason could be that you are not sleeping well. An adult human being needs anywhere between 7-9 hours of quality sleep; uninterrupted. Even if one is able to get some shut-eye, the quality of sleep is poor. “Quality sleep matters,” the nutritionist emphasised.

weight loss, weight loss mistakes, weight loss results, weight plateau, weight loss plateau, how to lose weight, weight loss results, indian express news Sometimes, the body may continue to store a little fat. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Your body may have become used to the exercise routine. For instance, if you do weight training every day, or go out swimming, your body would know about it and stop reacting to it after a point, having become familiar. Which is why, experts suggest it is important to throw in a mix of routines to keep it interesting and to change it from time-to-time.

“You need to change the intensity [of the exercise] and the duration,” said the expert in the video.

4. “Your body has gone into protective mode,” Agarwal said. What does it mean? It means that the body is keen on storing a little fat.

5. You may be losing weight, but it may not be noticeable. “It is much slower,” said the expert, adding that it is okay.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 05:00:45 pm
