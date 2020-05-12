Nimrat Kaur aces 108 surya namaskars; here’s how you can do it too

Nimrat Kaur recently took to Instagram to share her morning workout. (Source: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Nimrat Kaur recently took to Instagram to share her morning workout. (Source: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Nothing matches the feeling of kick-starting the day on a healthy note after a good night’s sleep. A morning workout session is the ideal way to keep your energy levels up through the day, especially during the lockdown which has led many of us to alter our regular schedules. Showing us how one can follow a routine and up their (quarantine) fitness game is none other than The Lunchbox actor Nimrat Kaur who shared a post saying she did 108 surya namaskars, while also thanking her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani who had helped her “the first time”.

“@anshukayoga this is a mush post for you. I did 108 surya namaskaars this morning and had a major gush of love remembering how you had me get there for my first time, among so many other things. Carrying your energy and silky voice in my practice, sadly not on zoom, but a hundred percent zoomed in!!???? (PS- Guys taking body selfies post practise is an additional arm workout.)”

The actor also mentioned how she makes sure to workout each day, either in the morning or evening, apart from doing household chores during the lockdown in a Facebook Live with Indian Express recently. In case you missed it, take a look below:

Here’s why 108 surya namaskars are great for you

Performing surya namaskars with proper posture is a great body and mind workout. The exercise helps stretch and contract different muscle groups without causing any strain (if done under guidance and with proper posture); increases flexibility and stamina; cleanses the respiratory system through deep breathing, and helps attain flatter abs, stronger spine and firmer muscles. It also helps one feel calm and relaxed.

Doing 108 surya namaskars or 54 sets of the sun salutations may look like a daunting task for a beginner, but it can be achieved by preparing well in advance. The focus should be on building one’s stamina, and their physical condition. It is advised to not push the body at one go, but prepare it by following a schedule for a month or so. However, the schedule shouldn’t just be about practising sun salutations and increasing their number with each session/day, it also needs to be combined with breathing and relaxing exercises along with taking proper care of the body by staying hydrated, eating well and taking time out to rest.

The physically challenging exercise make for an excellent cardiocascular workout as it links the breath with motion in a continuous flow, which is called ‘Vinyasa’ in Sanskrit.

But one must always remember to warm up the body with gentle stretching and relaxing moves to effectively attain the goal without straining the muscles.

It is advisable that pregnant women, people with backache and other injuries first consult their doctors before undertaking the exercise.

How can you do it?

For practitioners who are looking to reach the magical figure, attempt just four salutations on the first day of week one, followed by eight on the next day, 12 on the third day, 16 on day four, 20 on day 5, 24 on day 6, and rest on day 7. Week two can consist of 24 sets each day (six days) followed by 36 sets each day in week three. While the first two days of week four should consist of 48 sets with a rest day in between, the next four days should involve 54 sets. This could be an ideal workout plan, but do not worry if you are unable to follow it to the T. The idea is to stay committed and disciplined with the routine and try and better the game.

As per The Art of Living Foundation, once a person is able to ace 108 surya namaskars, the following two weeks can be to practice reverse salutations, gradually falling back from 54 sets to six sets a day.

