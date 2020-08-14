Looking for a basic workout? Do push-ups like Nick Jonas

Giving us some major couple workout goals are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (Source: Nick Jonas/Priyanka Chopra/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are someone who likes to keep their exercise sessions short and effective, there is nothing like simple workouts that help work the entire body at once. But, whether you keep it simple or rigorous, adding some fun to the workout is always a welcome change. And American singer Nick Jonas did just that! While doing traditional push ups, he made wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas sit on his back.

Take a look below:

Are you game for a power-packed push up with your partner on your back? After all, people who repeat the same exercise daily often reach a ‘fitness plateau’ or notice how the workout becomes less challenging over time, an indication that the muscles are no longer developing.

Incorporating a wide range of exercises into the fitness routine or tweaking the regular exercises can help. This helps break monotony while adding some variety and much needed fun to your workout time.

Here’s why push ups are good for you when done with proper form.

*Promotes upper body strength

*Strengthens core muscles

*Is an economic workout that needs no machines

*Enhances bone density

*Helps with body balance and good posture

*Is a complete body workout

*Help improve muscle mass and cardiovascular health

As a strength building exercises, push ups not only activate arms and shoulder muscles but also engage the core and legs which make it a total body workout. They are a fast and effective exercise to build strength.

We all know how fit the couple is. Would you like to try something like them?

