Nia Sharma aces the 360 round kick: ‘My inner monkey won’t stick to just yoga asana’

Nia Sharma is a fitness enthusiast who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to achieving her workout goals. As such, the Jamai Raja actor recently took her fitness game many notches higher when she aced a 360-round kick, also called jump spin kick or turning kick.

Also Read | Combine fitness and fun with this workout like Nia Sharma

“First attempt at 360 kick. Because my inner monkey won’t stick to just yoga asana,” she captioned the Instagram post. Watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

In the video, she can be seen rotating and then taking a jump with her left leg to kick with her right.

Her personal trainer, Manish Swain, also lauded her commendable effort on social media.

Nia Sharma’s personal trainer Manish Swain also commented on her attempt. (Source: Manish Swain/Instagram Stories) Nia Sharma’s personal trainer Manish Swain also commented on her attempt. (Source: Manish Swain/Instagram Stories)

How to prepare for 360-kicks?

Start slow. Take your time to feel the kick at every step; doing so will help to gradually increase your speed and power. Also, note that the center of gravity matters a lot. So, it is important to have good posture, flexibility, and balance.

“It is important to have flexibility to do air kicks. And if the practitioner is attempting to hit an object, that would require more power, speed, and regular practice,” Rakhi Chaudhary, a wrestler, CrossFit and gym trainer told indianexpress.com. Chaudhary added that the knee should be kept straight with a fine balance and the foot should land firmly, softly on the ground — something which requires regular practice to perfect.

And Nia, too, invested hours to prepare for the same before acing the workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

“All I’m saying is I’ve just begun…Waiting to reach ultra pro max level…(but there is death in between),” she captioned a post in which she can be seen doing a headstand.

In another, she can be seen practising an inverted jump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

She also flaunted her toned back in another picture from the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

What do you think of her fitness outings?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!