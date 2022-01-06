Weight loss alert: Nutritionist shares 5 tips to achieve fitness goals

A lot of people diligently work out and also follow a strict diet to lose weight and achieve their fitness goals. But, “the pressure we put on ourselves to be perfect can often be unrealistic, and difficult to manage,” said nutritionist Nidhi Gupta

As such, highlighting the need to understanding ones body type and its requirement, she shared five sustainable tips that helped her achieve her fitness goals. Check them out below:

Consistency not perfection

You don’t have to be perfect everyday to achieve your goal; you need to be consistent. Eat healthy most of the time and don’t worry if you eat unhealthy some of the times.

Moderation not elimination

You don’t have to stop eating your favourite food. I didn’t do that. I just controlled my portion size whenever I ate — like when I craved for a slice of cake, I had half. So elimination is wrong, and not practical also.

Start with workouts you love

You don’t have to start lifting weights or do exercises you don’t like. Start with a walk. Aim for 5,000 steps to begin with and then move to 7,000 next week and so on.

Include all food groups

“You are eating healthy not only to maintain weight but to give nutrition to your skin, hair, and eyes. All the diseases originate from unhealthy gut. It’s very important to include all good groups in your diet,” she said.

Individual journey

It’s important to remember that each individual is on their own journey and just because cutting out dairy works for your neighbour doesn’t mean it’s going to help you. “Keep in mind, the results your friends may be seeing over the course of weeks or months don’t always translate to long-term results. Instead of comparing yourself to others, focus on listening to your body and identifying what foods — and portion sizes — work best to give you the energy and nourishment you need,” she remarked.

