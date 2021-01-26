Stay fit at home with these no-equipment workouts

With gyms being shut for the most part of 2020, home and no-equipment workouts became quite popular. And with the pandemic still affecting lives across the globe and people taking measures to keep the virus away, workouts at home are likely to stay relevant in the new year as well.

So, we have athlete, author, and fitness coach, Ayesha Billimoria from Tata Sky Fitness sharing few equipment-free workout routines that will help you shed those extra kilos and keep your health in check this year.

The bottle workouts

Here’s how you can use your bottle of water for a workout. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how you can use your bottle of water for a workout. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You don’t need special equipment like dumbbells or weights to workout at home. You can do a lot of exercises such as lunge kick with over-head weights, high knees with overhead grip, Russian twist, boat lift, and others with a simple bottle of water. Lunge kick with over-head weights will help you stabilise the core, abdominal, hips, and inner thighs. High knees with overhead grip will benefit your upper body and help you with the right posture when you run. Make sure the bottle is not lightweight nor heavy. With Russian Twist, you can build core muscles, and a Boatlift will stretch your hamstrings and release stress in your back or thighs while stimulating the kidney, thyroid, and prostate glands.

Fun with crunches

To make your crunches exciting, add variations. Lie down on your back with each of the legs in front and back position. One leg will be in full extension, keeping the toes pointed towards you and the other leg at a 90-degree angle, and then start your workout. These crunches help you to tone your muscles. To make it intense, you can try cycle crunches where both your legs are in 90-degrees, and you start cycling by touching your knees to the opposite elbow. This exercise develops your abdominal muscles and slims down your waist.

Lunges to toe touch

This exercise is better than regular lunges. It will help you in stabilizing and balancing the body and boost blood circulation, therefore, helping you reduce weight. To do this exercise, get into a lunge position with your right leg behind. Bring it ahead with a front kick and touch your toe with the opposite hand.

Planks

Planks focus on the core — your abdominal, back, inner thighs, and hips. If you don’t want to stick to the regular plank position, you can choose from the array of planks such as high plank – single arm raise, reverse plank march, high to low plank, and plank walk. Planks build endurance in your muscle. It also helps improve your focus and activates your entire body muscles.

In and out squats

This one is easier compared to the other exercises. Maintain enough distance between your legs, and to balance yourself, keep your hands in the center. This exercise helps in mobility and builds lower body strength. It also helps in reducing the fat around your abdominal and thighs.

Mountain climbers

Usually, this exercise works best for beginners, where you get into a high plank position and bring both your knees forward in a running posture. Those who suffer from a knee injury or any knee problem should only try to move the knee closer and not bounce the hips. It helps in burning calories and shed the fat sooner. It also helps in building upper body strength.

