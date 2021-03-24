New mom Kareena Kapoor gives a peek into post-pregnancy fitness journey; see pic

Gaining weight during one’s pregnancy journey is extremely common and absolutely normal. Losing it, however, may take some time depending on one’s body and lifestyle habits. But that must not make one feel demotivated and lose track of their fitness goals. Exercising regularly will not only help keep the weight in check but also help you stay energetic and active throughout the day.

Giving us some major post-pregnancy fitness inspiration is none other than actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second son. The Jab We Met actor has not only started working out but also resumed shooting for her future projects.

Check this out.

Kareena Kapoor posted about her workout. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Kareena Kapoor posted about her workout. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a photograph that she captioned ‘Day 1: The journey begins’.

Here are some tips to kickstart your post-pregnancy weight loss journey.

Though recovery time varies from one mother to another, the type of delivery determines the nutrition plan and workout regime.

“If mothers are not finding time to exercise or they don’t feel motivated enough, then a small 30-minute walk can help to make a start. It is important to do much of the work related to the child including bathing which helps the mother connect with the child and also is a form of exercise for her,” nutritionist Purvi Bansal from HealthyRoots, Chandigarh told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.

According to Dr Rucha Majmundar Mehta, clinical nutritionist, Apollo CBCC, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in case of normal delivery, mostly routine exercises which include stretching and simple yoga exercises for muscle tone are prescribed but for C-section deliveries, exercises can only start after the uterus comes back to its original shape without hampering the incision.

It is also recommended to wait for about four to eight weeks after giving birth for doing heavy abdominal exercises like crunches.

