‘Another day of struggle’: New bride Karishma Tanna’s workout is all about strengthening the core

Karishma Tanna loves working out. So much so that she resumed her routine within just a few days of her dreamy wedding with Varun Bangera. She also shared a video of herself at the gym, working on her core strength and legs.

“Another day of struggle,” Tanna captioned the Instagram video, in which she can be seen doing alternate dumbbell chest press, leg stretches, and more.

Take a look.

Her fans and followers were impressed by her efforts. While some dropped fire emoticons, others commented, “beautiful”.

Whether gymming or swimming, it is essential to be regular with one’s fitness regimen.

Dr Hemant Madan, Director, Senior Consultant and Regional Clinical Lead North Cardiology and Pediatric Cardiology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram said that it is, however, important to know the difference between exercise and activity.

“Exercise is an intentional effort to raise your heart rate, strengthen your muscles and increase flexibility. It’s structured time you set aside for focusing on your physical health. Activity, on the other hand, describes how much you move throughout the course of the day. For example, a sedentary person spends much of the day sitting. An active person does things such as walking, climbing stairs, standing and moving around most of the day — this can be because you have a physically demanding job or are running after your children, or because you make an effort to walk during meetings or use a standing desk. For healthy heart, increasing your activity level is essential, too,” Dr Madan said.

Are you working out enough?

