Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares pictures of his ‘difficult’ weight loss transformation

"When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again," he said

The actor opened up about his weight loss transformation
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares pictures of his ‘difficult’ weight loss transformation
As people make fresh resolutions for the new year, many also look back at the year gone by and analyse the progress they may have made — mentally and physically. Neil Nitin Mukesh did something similar as he looked back at 2022 with gratitude. “I’m grateful to my family, to my dear friends, and above all to the Almighty, to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation,” he started out saying, sharing the before and after pictures of his weight loss transformation.

Explaining how he gained weight in the first place, Neil continued, “As an actor, we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination. When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) 

Instead of getting bogged down by the same, the actor took it as “a challenge”.

“2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health, family, love and relationships. Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude towards his father, mother, wife, brother and daughter “for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings”.

“I love you all the most. More importantly, I thank you, my audience, my fans, for whom I work tirelessly. You have stood by me all these years and it’s your love that has given me the strength to forge ahead. This is for you!! Welcome #2023,” he concluded.

Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan’s trainer opened up about the actor’s transformation for his role in Pathaan. “Since his look in Pathaan is very different, Shah Rukh started doing a lot of heavy lifting. Previously, we used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but now we have incorporated more strength training — which helped him look better and bigger. It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed,” Prashant Subhash Sawant told indianexpress.com.

