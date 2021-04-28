‘Time to lose those kilos’: Here’s some fitness inspiration from Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar has taken up a new challenge. (Source: Neha Kakkar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Many people have been experiencing pandemic fatigue and have even taken a backseat from their everyday fitness regime. But instead of giving up on your goals, you must make use of the spaces and opportunities around and try to squeeze in at least an hour of work out, as it is extremely important to keep oneself healthy to fight the virus.

If you have been looking for motivation, then you are in the right place.

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar recently shared an Instagram reel in which she was seen working out in a parking lot, doing push-ups along with some light running.

The 32-year-old revealed that she has taken up a new challenge in the lockdown — to lose weight.

“Time to lose those kilos that I’ve put on during lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to,” she said.

As lockdown has been announced for 15 days, TV and film shoots are currently on hold in Mumbai.

World Health Organization (WHO) has advised everyone to stay physically active during lockdown and isolation. As exercise and health are linked, the more active one is, the less likely one is believed to fall ill.

Apart from making our immunity stronger as it increases the blood supply in the body, exercising is also known to release endorphins or happy hormones that make us feel relaxed and calm.

Home workouts can help you a great deal. Here are some ways!

*You can do workouts using your bodyweight alone

*Using basic equipment such as dumbbells, resistance bands/tubes

*Using everyday household items such as backpacks, water bottles, and filled buckets.

