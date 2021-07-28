scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
‘Staying fit and active is something I would advocate’: Neha Dhupia gives a peek into prenatal yoga routine

"Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have doing for almost 20 years," Neha Dhupia wrote

New Delhi
July 28, 2021
neha dhupiaEarlier this month, Neha Dhupia announced she was pregnant with her second child. (Source: nehadhupia/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia, who is pregnant with her second child, is making sure she does not miss out on daily exercise during this time.

The 40-year-old mom recently shared a video on Instagram to give us glimpses of her prenatal yoga routine. In the video, Neha is seen performing a range of stretches and asanas.

“They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have doing for almost 20 years,” Neha wrote alongside the post.

Doctors recommend prenatal yoga during pregnancy. Experts suggest that the asanas practised as part of prenatal yoga open the hips and groin, eradicating abdominal discomfort. It can help with childbirth, pain and urinary discomfort. They also boost mood, improve energy levels and support breast milk production.

Also Read |Exercise during pregnancy can ease labour, keep your baby healthy

Encouraging moms-to-be to take up yoga, Neha wrote, ” Of course the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through.”

She added, “The asanas are very different when you are practising prenatal yoga and must be done under guidance.”

Earlier in July, the actor announced her pregnancy on social media with a cute picture of herself with Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr. The photo also showed her baby bump.

