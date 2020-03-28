Neha Dhupia just showed how flexible she is by doing this yoga asana

Neha Dhupia is doing yoga at home to stay fit during lockdown. (Source: nehadhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia is doing yoga at home to stay fit during lockdown. (Source: nehadhupia/Instagram)

As doctors advise exercising at home in the time of lockdown, Neha Dhupia is making sure she does not skip her daily yoga routine to stay fit.

The Lust Stories actor posted a picture of herself doing a yoga asana on Instagram and captioned it, “Toe kya hua ?…. Yoga lock … #lockdown … #day3 #stayhomestaysafe #yogaeverydamnday” Take a look:

The asana Neha is seen doing is called Janu Sirsasana or the head-to-knee pose, done in the seated posture.

How to do Janu Sirsasana

To do this, you need to sit with your spine and legs straight. Breathe in and fold the right leg at the knee while your left leg remains stretched out. Now place the bottom of the right foot against the inner left thigh. Inhale and raise your arms above your head. As you exhale, bend forward and extend the right hand to touch the inner left foot. Hold the outside of the foot with your left hand. Lower your body further down from the hip to touch the knee either with your chin or forehead. Repeat the asana with your right leg. Here’s a video to help you understand how to do the asana:

Benefits of Janu Sirsasana

This yoga asana stretches muscles on your body including the hamstring and gluteal muscles, according to siddhiyoga.com. The forward extension of the body calms the mind as the heart is brought closer to gravity making it beat slower. The calmness, in turn, is received by the central nervous system.

