I get nervous, cannot cook in front of an audience: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia doesn’t need an introduction. She is not only an actor, she is an inspiration to many women, as she has often spoken about not conforming to society’s notions of diet, beauty, and fitness. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor gave us insights into her diet secrets, her fitness routine, and her mantra for ‘me-time’.

How has your fitness routine changed post motherhood?

My fitness routine post motherhood is more scheduled. Earlier, I used to enjoy very early morning walks or a late night run, but now I cannot do that as I have to finish my yoga or run before my little one wakes up, and she usually wakes up around 8. So, I have to wake up a little earlier to finish my exercises. If I must squeeze in another workout, it is usually in the afternoon, so I time it around her nap time.

How would you describe a healthy diet?

I believe in a combination of home-cooked meals and healthy snacks. I stick to healthy home-cooked meals. I look at food differently now. For me, it’s nutrition first and then the taste factor. We are what we eat and how healthy we feel after all!

Like right now, I have started diverting my attention to more plant-based proteins and when it comes to snacking, I have found that California Pistachios is my favourite option. It’s rich in antioxidants and nutrients and is very tasty. We all find ourselves at some point in the day, where we just want to snack on something. The trick here, instead of picking up a packet of junk food, I have started making conscious changes when it comes to my snacking moments. For example, I had no clue, but 30 California Pistachios are only about 100 calories. And it is a satisfying snack.

Did lockdown 2020 give you much-needed family time?

Of course, it did, there is no running away from that and I loved every bit of it. And counting our blessings, that we were healthy at the time when the world was going through such a tough time. We tried to give back as much as we could, our little one was a blessing, and we were stuck in a routine. But, in a routine that was full of love and definitely within the four walls.

What’s your fitness routine on a packed day/s?

It would be a quick online yoga session, and if I do not have time at all, I usually pack in stairs, I go up and down the stairs for 40 minutes wherever I am staying. And if I don’t have time for that as well, so just quick 2,000 skips, side leg raises, and some ab crunches.

What’s your cheat day like?

I usually go for a savoury snack and not a sweet one. My go-to is a Margherita pizza or a spinach ravioli depending on my mood!

A lot many women tend to give up on me-time owing to several responsibilities. What’s your take on it and how do you manage to take out time for yourself?

I think it’s about time management and giving it your 100 per cent no matter what you’re doing. If it’s work – concentrate on that and when you are at household work – concentrate on that.

Do you like to cook?

Yes, I do like to cook but I am someone who gets nervous when I have to showcase my skills in front of an audience. I am someone who cannot cook in front of an audience, but I love the idea of cooking. And I am a better baker than I am a cook.

Top three aspects that you want your daughter to imbibe?

For me, I would most definitely say, just to make her independent, and to have a mind of her own. And, just be a wonderful human being which is the most important thing above all.

