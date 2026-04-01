Neena Gupta, 66, shares a glimpse of her morning routine; expert says how this practise can ‘calm and positive energy in the body’

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Neena Gupta, 66, recently shared a glimpse of her “good morning” ritual, which includes meditation. In an Instagram post, she can be seen chanting ‘Om’ while doing bee breath, also called Bhramari Pranayama. Taking a cue from the Badhaai Ho actor, we reached out to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal on how beginning the day with deep breathing helps.
“Beginning the day with a moment of stillness highlights how even a few minutes of mindful breathing can create calm and positive energy in the body,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Morning meditation, especially practices involving controlled breathing and sound vibration, can help regulate the nervous system and reduce stress hormones, said Goyal. “Starting the day with this kind of mindful pause allows the mind to settle before the rush of daily responsibilities begins. Over time, such practices are associated with improved emotional balance, better focus and a more stable mood,” added Goyal.
From a well-being perspective, practices like these are particularly valuable because they are accessible to everyone and require no special equipment. “Sitting comfortably, breathing deeply, and focusing on a sound or mantra helps activate the body’s relaxation response. This supports heart health, lowers mental fatigue and promotes a sense of clarity for the day ahead,” said Goyal.
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Neena Gupta’s quiet morning ritual is a reminder that wellness does not always require complicated routines. “Sometimes, a few minutes of stillness, conscious breathing and intention can set the tone for a calmer and more centred day,” shared Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.