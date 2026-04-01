Neena Gupta, 66, shares a glimpse of her morning routine; expert says how this practise can ‘calm and positive energy in the body’

Neena Gupta, 66, recently shared a glimpse of her “good morning” ritual, which includes meditation. In an Instagram post, she can be seen chanting ‘Om’ while doing bee breath, also called Bhramari Pranayama. Taking a cue from the Badhaai Ho actor, we reached out to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal on how beginning the day with deep breathing helps.

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“Beginning the day with a moment of stillness highlights how even a few minutes of mindful breathing can create calm and positive energy in the body,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.