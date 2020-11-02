Neena Gupta begins her day with this exercise; watch

Have you tried this yoga asana? (Source: Neena Gupta/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Whether you are a beginner or an advanced practitioner, there are some yoga asanas that everyone can incorporate in their fitness routine for better health. And actor Neena Gupta was seen doing one such asana recently — Supt Vajrasan or the Sleeping Thunderbolt pose.

The practice, known to be extremely helpful for the abdominal organs, also benefits thighs, groins, ankles, knees and shoulders.

Take a look.

Here’s how to do it?

*Sit in Vajrasana with the arms behind your back. Place your hands on the floor with the fingers towards the buttocks. Exhale and slowly bend backwards, leaning onto your hands, then onto your left forearm and elbow and then your right elbow and forearm.

*Place the hands on the lower back and release it towards the ground. Bring the top of your head to the ground.

*In the final position, place the hands on your thighs. Close your eyes and relax the body.

*Stay in the pose for 30 seconds to a minute.

*Finally, inhale and take the support of the elbows and forearms against the floor to lift the torso up back into Vajrasana, and only then straighten the legs.

Contra-indications

*Straighten your leg only after you come back to Vajrasana, else it may lead to dislocation of the knee joints.

*Back injury

*Arm injury

*Constipation

*Sciatica

*Ankle problems

Benefits

*Massages the abdominal organs, and stretches the abdomen, thighs, hip flexors, knees, and ankles.

*Strengthens the arches.

*Tones the spinal nerves, the nerves in the neck and thyroid.

*Since it expands the chest, the practice is good for bringing more oxygen into the system.

*Helps with headaches, and patients with blood pressure issues when done under guidance.

*It also helps relieve tired legs.

Follow-up poses

Padmasana, Baddha Konasana, Bakasana and backbends to advance their practice.

