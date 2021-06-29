scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

Neena Gupta practises calming breathing exercise; here’s how it helps first-time meditators

Neena Gupta showed how to do Bhramari breathing in an Instagram video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2021 9:10:16 am
neena guptaNeena Gupta performing Bhramari breathing. (Source: neena_gupta/Instagram)

Neena Gupta has been giving us glimpses of her yoga sessions lately to show what keeps her fit.

The Sach Kahun Toh author recently inspired us by pulling off Rocking Dhanurasana or Bow Pose. In her latest Instagram post, the 62-year-old is seen performing a pranayam in a video.

This is known as Bhramari pranayama or bumblebee breath. This is a calming breathing practice in which you make an audible humming sound while closing your eyes and ears. This practice is known to be especially helpful in blocking out external distractions for those who are new to meditation or have a hard time doing it, according to homebase.org.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Try these yoga asanas and breathing techniques for healthy lungs

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Here’s how you can perform Bhramari breathing:

*Sit in a comfortable position. One usually sits straight with the legs crossed.

*Lower your gaze and close your eyes. Breathe in and out of your nose. Relax your face and body. Keep your mouth gently closed.

*With your thumbs, close your ears. Now place both index fingers on the forehead, right above the eyebrows. Rest the middle and ring fingers on the eyes.

*Take a deep breath. While exhaling, make a humming sound. Repeat the process.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

immunity, balanced diet, nutritionist's guide to healthy and balanced diet, how to boost immunity, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
Boosting immunity: Here’s a guide to healthy living and eating

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement
X