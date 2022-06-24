Improve your neck, back postures with these easy exercises

Many of us are guilty of hunching our backs while working, studying, texting, or watching TV. But, having a bad posture can invite back, shoulder, and neck issues in long run.

This is why, experts suggest sitting straight, improving certain habits, and also doing some simple exercises that can help you a great deal.

ALSO READ | Watch: Disha Patani flaunts toned back muscles in workout video

Here’s nutritionist Nidhi S explaining why bad posture is a no-no.

“A bad posture while sitting (watching movies, reading books, working on laptops/phones) is a really bad sign for your back, neck, and shoulders. In the short term, bad posture can lead to pain and discomfort. In the long run, it can lead to deformation of your spine,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi S (@half_life_to_health)

She demonstrated four exercises that can help.

Prayer pose

How to do it?

*Stand with your legs straight.

*Bring your arms in front of your chest and fold the palms in the praying position.

*Relax your shoulders and ensure your elbows are even with your rib cage.

*You can also do it against your bed or a chair for more comfort.

*Close your eyes and take long a few long breaths.

Shoulder extension

How to do it?

*Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

*Take your hands behind your hips and interlace your fingers

*Extend your arms such that your hands lift away from your butt, as far as you can. Squeeze the shoulder blades together.

*Switch the grip so that the fingers interlock the opposite way.

Have you tried these easy exercises? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have you tried these easy exercises? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Back extension

How to do it?

*Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

*Raise your hands as you hold a towel in your hands, like a pull up.

*Ensure your hands are raised till the shoulder level.

Cobra pose

How to do it?

*Lie flat on the ground on your stomach. Push your upper body while keeping your legs in a neutral position.

*Stretch your elbows with your palms on the floor.

*Roll your shoulders back and keep your low ribs on the floor.

*Keep your neck neutral. Hold for a few moments.

“Start working to improve your posture with some simple but very effective exercises such as shoulder extension, prayer pose, back extension and cobra pose. Make use of props such as chair, towel for making these even more effective,” she said.

ALSO READ | Simple ways to increase lower back strength, reduce stiffness while working from home

How many should you do these exercises?

*Make sure to perform these exercises every day (2-3 sets for 30 seconds each) and put in a conscious effort to sit straight. This will slowly help you improve the posture and will alleviate pain in your back, neck and shoulders, she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!