Navjot Singh Sidhu says old clothes fit again: ‘I wore in the nineties while playing for India’

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently shared how his old clothes have started “fitting” him well. “The old trunks have opened – clothes that I wore in the nineties while playing for India are out & fitting well …” he said in an Instagram post, alongside a few glimpses.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to experts, it highlights an interesting way to view body transformation. “The weighing scale is only one measure of change. Sometimes, an old pair of trousers or a shirt can provide a surprisingly tangible reminder of changes in body size and composition,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.