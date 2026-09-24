Navjot Singh Sidhu says old clothes fit again: ‘I wore in the nineties while playing for India’

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Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently shared how his old clothes have started “fitting” him well. “The old trunks have opened – clothes that I wore in the nineties while playing for India are out & fitting well …” he said in an Instagram post, alongside a few glimpses.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to experts, it highlights an interesting way to view body transformation. “The weighing scale is only one measure of change. Sometimes, an old pair of trousers or a shirt can provide a surprisingly tangible reminder of changes in body size and composition,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
Concurring consultant dietitian Kanikka Malhotra shared, “So when Sidhu speaks of old clothes fitting him again, he isn’t talking about fashion. He’s talking about time reversed through discipline. That is the hardest kind of victory. Not the dramatic before-and-after, but the slow, unglamorous accumulation of a thousand small refusals: refusing the second helping, refusing the shortcut, refusing to let comfort become an excuse. The body is an honest ledger.”
Clothing fit depends on several factors, including waist circumference, muscle mass, body-fat distribution, and overall body composition. “Someone can experience meaningful changes in measurements without seeing dramatic changes on the weighing scale, particularly if they are exercising and maintaining or building muscle,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
This is why health and fitness professionals often look beyond body weight. “Measurements such as waist circumference, strength, fitness levels, mobility and how clothes fit can provide additional information about physical changes,” Goyal described.
There is also something psychologically powerful about this kind of milestone. “Weight loss journeys can sometimes become dominated by daily scale readings, which naturally fluctuate because of hydration, food intake, sodium, bowel movements, and other factors. An old outfit fitting comfortably can offer a more practical reminder that long-term changes are happening,” said Goyal.
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However, fitting into old clothes should not become another source of pressure. “Bodies naturally change with age, and there is no requirement to return to the exact measurements of an earlier decade. The more meaningful goal is to maintain a strong body, mobile, metabolically healthy and capable of supporting everyday life,” remarked Goyal.
Sidhu’s post also reminds readers that fitness isn’t necessarily about chasing a particular appearance. “A person can work towards healthier body composition through regular physical activity, strength training, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep and sustainable habits, without obsessing over a specific number,” said Goyal.