Watch: Nataša Stanković is ‘getting stronger and fitter’

Serbian dancer and model Nataša Stanković often shares glimpses of her workouts on social media. Needless to say, she is extremely committed to staying fit and active. In keeping with the same, she is back acing a strength training session, giving us much-needed fitness inspiration this week. In the video, Nataša, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, can be seen doing TRX, a suspension training exercise, which included TRX row, TRX squat, cable glute kickback, and dumbbell exercises.

“Fall in love with taking care of your body. @natasastankovic__ getting stronger and fitter at Yasmin Karachiwala’s Body Image!” read the caption. Take a look.

How are these exercises beneficial?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin’s Body Image (@yasminsbodyimage)

Decoding her exercise routine, Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy explained the benefits of each exercise.

TRX row

The TRX row targets the major muscle groups of the back, comprising the lats, rhomboids, and traps, in addition to the shoulders and core. These suspension trainers are lightweight, compact, and easy to store, allowing you to work out in any setting, Rattan told indianexpress.com. The TRX row is also advantageous as it helps to build the shoulder stabilisers, spinal erectors, and deep abdominal muscles, as well as improving coordination for everyday activities.

How to perform a TRX row?

*Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and your shoulders pulled back and down.

*Then, pull yourself up with your arms slightly wider than shoulder-width and flex the elbows, before slowly lowering your body back to the starting position.

– For correct posture and technique, make sure the back remains straight throughout the exercise. Beginners can do this exercise by standing more upright and stepping away from the anchor point.

TRX squat

“If you want to build strength in your legs using your bodyweight, the TRX squat is the ideal exercise. Not only is it great for the experienced, it’s also perfect for those with poor balance or mobility, as the user is able to hold on to the handles the entire time,” elucidated Rattan.

How to perform a TRX squat?

Advertisement

*Begin by ensuring the TRX handles are at a mid-position when standing.

*Keep your upper body upright and your elbows directly beneath your shoulders.

*Lower yourself into a squat position, making sure your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

*As you descend, your arms should naturally extend. Push through your feet to stand again and repeat.

Also Read | A skipping rope and dumbbell are all what you need for this express workout

Cable glute kickback

According to Rattan, the cable glute kickback focuses on the gluteal muscles, which builds muscle, strength, and also improves athletic abilities. It is also great for improving balance and steadiness, relieving lower back pain, and improving posture.

How to perform a cable glute kickback?

Advertisement

*Beginners can secure an ankle strap around the thigh and have the cable set at the lowest level of a cable machine.

*Extend the leg back as far as possible while engaging the glute, making sure to hold the contraction for a moment.

– Keep up a good form and control the movement to get the most out of this exercise.

Dumbbell front raise

The dumbbell front raise is an effective exercise for developing the front shoulder muscle. “Those new to this exercise must use light-weighted dumbbells. Take into consideration the correct form, slightly bend the elbows and keep the wrists in a neutral position,” said Rattan.

How to perform dumbbell front raise?

*With weights in both your hand, breathe out when lifting the arms and inhale when lowering the weights.

– It is important to lower the arms slowly and without swinging the weight. Beginners should aim for 1-3 sets for 12- 15 repetitions.

Advertisement

Previously, Nataša took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the gym where she was seen working out with fitness trainer Nitesh Valmiki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković Pandya 🧡 (@natasastankovic__)

“Baby steps”, she captioned the post, which was re-shared by Valmiki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitesh Valmiki (@nitesh_valmiki)

What do you think of Nataša’s workouts?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!