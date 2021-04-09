Nargis Fakhri works out with hula hoop in new video; watch

Nargis Fakhri likes to challenge herself. This time, she has taken up a new physical activity — hula hooping.

The 41-year-old actor recently shared a TikTok video in which she is seen attempting the workout style. The video, which she reposted on Instagram, showed her rotating her body with a hula hoop around her waist.

“No comment. I need practice,” the Rockstar actor captioned the post. Watch the video:

For the uninitiated, hula hoops are fitness hoops that are balanced and twirled around the waist, limbs or neck. Traditional materials used for making hula hoop include willow, grapevines and stiff grasses although now it is usually made it plastic.

Why should you try hula hooping? To begin with, it adds a fun factor to your otherwise monotonous workout routine and is also safe to attempt. Hula hooping helps burn calories and body fat and reduces inches around the waist and hips, according to Healthline. It also boosts cardiovascular fitness and works the core muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. Not to mention that hula hooping gives you better control of your body and its movements while improving posture and balance.

Would you like to try working out with hula hoop?