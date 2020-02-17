Nargis Fakhri doing muscle building exercises at the gym will inspire you to get fit too

Nargis Fakhri is setting fitness goals. (Source: nargisfakhri/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Nargis Fakhri is setting fitness goals. (Source: nargisfakhri/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Nargis Fakhri is taking good care of her health and fitness; her latest videos and pictures on social media are proof. The Rockstar actor recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her workout sessions, where she is seen attempting tough exercises that need a lot of stamina.

In one of the pictures she posted, the actor is seen doing glute bridge but with elevated feet. For this, you need to lie down with your back on the floor and lift the hips off the ground and hold it for a couple of minutes before going back to the original position. According to Barbend, this workout does not just strengthen glute muscles but also helps alleviate knee and lower back pain. Take a look:

It looks like the actor is working hard at the gym to strengthen her upper body, lower body and core muscles. For instance, in one video, she is seen attempting a kettlebell crunch. To do this exercise, sit on the floor holding a kettlebell in your hands. Lift the upper and lower body to form an extended v-shaped sitting posture. Bring the knees and chest together in the position, followed by lowering the upper body and extending the legs. This is a good exercise for building your core muscles.

In another video, the Main Tera Hero star is seen attempting dumbbell crush press. In this workout, you need to lie on your back on a bench and keep the dumbbells close to your chest. Bring the dumbbells together and press upward to the top and bring them down back to your chest. This helps in building chest muscles and triceps, according to muscleandstrength.com.

“I ain’t gona lie, I am lazy cause I been blessed to be tall and thin my entire life! But there comes a time when your luck runs out and the real work begins. That’s why building healthy habits need to start at a young age. I didn’t know how important building muscle strength was, but because of all my injuries I realised I looked fit but underneath it all I wasn’t,” Nargis shared on Instagram.

To improve upper body strength, the actor has been doing one-arm dumbbell row workout as well.

“If I can do it so can you! We just have to make that choice! Everything in life is just a choice. You got many choices in this life time, make the right one now!” she captioned the post.

For one-arm dumbell row, put one leg on a steady bench and bend your upper body. Pick the dumbbell with the opposite hand, pull it upwards close to your chest and then lower it until your arm is fully extended again. This exercise improves upper body and core strength.

