‘Don’t come for free’: Nargis Fakhri reveals her essential glute routine

Nothing good in life comes for free, and Nargis Fakhri believes strong glutes require sweat and effort. Sharing her morning glute workout on Instagram, the Rockstar actor mentioned, “That peach don’t come for free🤣💪🏽.” In the video, she can be seen training her glutes with a series of bridges, pulses, kicks and hip thrusts.
According to Utsav Agrawal, Advanced + Fitness Coach at FITTR, the glutes are the strongest and longest muscle group in your body, commonly referred to as the hips or the butt. There are three muscles that make up the gluteal region: gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus. These three muscles always work in tandem and help you perform movements such as lifting, rotating and extending your legs. There are multiple reasons why glute exercises are beneficial to health. He listed down some of them:
“Strong glutes don’t just look good but are also important for proper pelvic alignment, strong hip extension and improved hip mobility. They also support the lower back when you’re lifting something heavy and can prevent lower back stress,” said Agrawal. So, if you want an enviable posture, make sure you train your glute muscles at least 2-3 times a week.
“Weak glutes can lead to imbalances and compensations, increasing the risk of injury in the lower back, hips and knees,” he told indianexpress.com, adding that lastly, they enhance aesthetics since strong, toned glutes contribute to a more defined and attractive lower body appearance.
According to Agrawal, here are a few tips and tricks to help you start out with glute exercises:
Maintain proper alignment: keep your feet, knees, and hips aligned throughout the movement. Avoid letting your knees collapse inward.
Avoid an overarching posture: Keep a natural curve in your lower back without overarch. Overarching can strain your lower back.
Activate core muscles: Engage your core by pulling your belly button toward your spine. This helps stabilise your spine during the movement.
Controlled movement: Lift and lower your hips smoothly to avoid jerky movements. This enhances muscle engagement and reduces the risk of injury.
Focus on glute squeeze: Emphasise squeezing your glutes at the top of the bridge. This ensures that the glute muscles are actively involved.
Breathing: Inhale as you prepare for the lift. Exhale as you lift your hips and squeeze your glutes. Inhale as you lower your hips back down.
Finally, Agrawal suggested that you adapt your workout to your fitness level. “If you’re a beginner, start with body weight and gradually add resistance as you progress. Advanced individuals can incorporate weights or resistance bands,” he added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.