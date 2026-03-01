‘Don’t come for free’: Nargis Fakhri reveals her essential glute routine

Nothing good in life comes for free, and Nargis Fakhri believes strong glutes require sweat and effort. Sharing her morning glute workout on Instagram, the Rockstar actor mentioned, “That peach don’t come for free🤣💪🏽.” In the video, she can be seen training her glutes with a series of bridges, pulses, kicks and hip thrusts.

Why are glutes important?

According to Utsav Agrawal, Advanced + Fitness Coach at FITTR, the glutes are the strongest and longest muscle group in your body, commonly referred to as the hips or the butt. There are three muscles that make up the gluteal region: gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus. These three muscles always work in tandem and help you perform movements such as lifting, rotating and extending your legs. There are multiple reasons why glute exercises are beneficial to health. He listed down some of them: