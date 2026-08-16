‘24 km everyday’: Nargis Fakhri shares her cycling routine and fitness mantra

Nargis Fakhri has taken up daily cycling in a bid to stay active. The Rockstar actor took to Instagram to share that she bikes 24 km every day and how her consistency is a result of a disciplined mindset. “24km everyday. Earned, not given. 🚲 #disciplined #consistency #cyclist #bikelife,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Reacting to the actor’s post, Dr Vajjala Shravani, MPT (Cardiovascular) and certified Pilates instructor, tells indianexpress.com that cycling, a low-impact and accessible form of cardio, offers a myriad of health benefits when practised consistently.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.