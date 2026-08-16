‘24 km everyday’: Nargis Fakhri shares her cycling routine and fitness mantra

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Nargis Fakhri has taken up daily cycling in a bid to stay active. The Rockstar actor took to Instagram to share that she bikes 24 km every day and how her consistency is a result of a disciplined mindset. “24km everyday. Earned, not given. 🚲 #disciplined #consistency #cyclist #bikelife,” she wrote on the social media platform.
Reacting to the actor’s post, Dr Vajjala Shravani, MPT (Cardiovascular) and certified Pilates instructor, tells indianexpress.com that cycling, a low-impact and accessible form of cardio, offers a myriad of health benefits when practised consistently.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
“It reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases by improving heart function, lowering blood pressure, and optimising lipid profiles—decreasing harmful LDL (low-density lipoproteins) cholesterol and increasing beneficial HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol,” she tells indianexpress.com, while citing research published in the American Journal of Cardiology.
According to her, consistent cycling boosts aerobic capacity by enhancing the body’s ability to utilise oxygen more efficiently. This leads to improved stamina and endurance, enabling longer periods of physical activity without fatigue. Over time, daily cycling builds substantial cardiovascular and muscular endurance, she adds.
Cycling provides a full-body workout that enhances joint flexibility and is also an effective way to manage weight.
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Sharing the benefits of cycling daily, Dr Shravani says, “Cycling predominantly targets lower body muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Regular cycling strengthens these muscles, improving endurance and overall muscle tone. Additionally, the core muscles are engaged to maintain balance and stability, contributing to comprehensive muscular conditioning.”
She adds that the repetitive motion of cycling supports joint flexibility, especially in the knees, hips, and ankles. “Incorporating stretching routines before and after cycling sessions can further enhance flexibility and prevent stiffness, ensuring joints remain supple and functional,” Dr Shravani stresses further.
According to Dr Shravani, cycling daily also has profound mental health benefits. “It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression by stimulating the release of endorphins and serotonin, natural mood enhancers. Cycling outdoors also offers exposure to sunlight, which helps regulate circadian rhythms and improve sleep quality,” lists out.
While cycling is generally a low-impact exercise, Dr Shravani warns that improper technique or overuse can lead to injuries like knee pain, lower back pain, or tendinitis. “To avoid these issues, it’s essential to ensure your bike is properly fitted, maintain correct posture, and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your rides,” she says, adding that safety measures must be paramount.
“Wearing a helmet is crucial to prevent head injuries, and using reflective clothing or lights can enhance visibility in low-light conditions. Adhering to traffic rules and staying alert can help avoid accidents,” she warns.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.