Nargis Fakhri is busy building her ‘best self’: Take a peek into her fitness routine

Nargis Fakhri has been “putting in the work” in the gym lately, and it shows. The Rockstar actor recently took to Instagram to share a peek at her current fitness routine, captioning the video: “POV: You’re building your best self”.

Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and Pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, took a look at Nargis Fakhri’s routine and said it appears to combine cycling, strength training, Pilates, and other forms of cardio rather than relying on a single exercise.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.