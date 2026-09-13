Nargis Fakhri is busy building her ‘best self’: Take a peek into her fitness routine

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Nargis Fakhri has been “putting in the work” in the gym lately, and it shows. The Rockstar actor recently took to Instagram to share a peek at her current fitness routine, captioning the video: “POV: You’re building your best self”.
Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and Pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, took a look at Nargis Fakhri’s routine and said it appears to combine cycling, strength training, Pilates, and other forms of cardio rather than relying on a single exercise.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
More recently, Fakhri has also spoken about cycling 24 km daily, while earlier routines have included treadmill walking and running, dumbbell-based strength work and varied gym exercises.
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Dr Shravani says that cycling is primarily a cardiovascular and lower-body endurance exercise. “At this volume, it can help improve aerobic capacity, cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance in the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, strength exercises complement this by building muscle strength, supporting bone health and improving functional capacity. “Pilates, meanwhile, places greater emphasis on core stability, posture, mobility, balance and controlled movement,” she shares, adding that this combination is useful because fitness is multidimensional. “Cardiovascular endurance alone does not provide the same benefits as combining aerobic conditioning with resistance training and mobility work,” the expert points out.
The important caveat, Dr Shravani stresses, is that a celebrity fitness routine should not be copied wholesale. “A daily 24 km cycling routine may be appropriate for someone who has progressively developed that capacity, but it is not an appropriate starting point for everyone,” she says, reiterating that your training volume should be individualised according to age, fitness level, previous injuries and recovery capacity.
“With cycling, proper bike fit and posture are particularly important to reduce unnecessary stress on the knees, hips and lower back. Adequate warm-up, recovery, hydration and nutrition are also essential,” informs Dr Shravani.
Finally, she warns that anyone experiencing persistent pain, unusual fatigue, dizziness or declining performance should reduce the training load and seek professional assessment rather than pushing through it.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.