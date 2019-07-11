Narendra Modi tops health influencers list; From Tadasana to Pranayama, what the leader practices

Narendra Modi, a self-confessed yoga aficionado, has always been an advocate of healthy living and inspires many with his fitness regimen. Which is why, it is no surprise that he has yet again topped the ‘Top 30 Health Influencers for 2019’ list that also features actors like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and sportspersons like Mary Kom, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“Modi was instrumental in instituting the International Day of Yoga 2015, which is now observed globally. He is not only keen on improving India but keen on improving the health and fitness of Indians as well. Despite all the tasks at hand, the 68-year-old still manages to stay fit,” Vishal Gondal, CEO and founder GOQii – that released the list, said in a statement.

Modi is known to be an early riser as he wakes up as early as 5 am and continues to work until 10 pm.

He revealed that although doctors have advised him five hours of sleep, he manages to sleep for three-four hours only. “Doctors tell me I need to sleep for five hours but I sleep for maximum 3-4 hours. Yet, I get a very sound sleep. I am equally energetic from morning till night. I guess the secret behind it is yoga and Pranayama, which I do daily,” he said in a video message.

To keep fit, Modi, who first proposed the idea of International Day of Yoga in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, practices yoga for an hour on a daily basis every morning.

After the yoga session, he meditates — a routine he diligently follows.

Ahead of International Day of Yoga Day on June 21, Modi shared a series of animated videos of himself performing yoga on Twitter to inspire people. From Tadasana to Trikonsana, the videos detailed the benefits of each asana and also explained how one can perform them.

Apart from yoga, he also walks on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or the five elements of nature – prithvi, jal, agni, vayu, aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating, he mentioned in a tweet.

Modi has also been seen doing foot reflexology (barefoot) path, a form of exercise designed to massage and stimulate acupressure points on the soles of the feet.

Modi also revealed that he practices breathing exercises, especially Pranayam, whose purported benefits range from calming the nervous system to improving the cardiovascular system. They are also known to boost digestion.

“Whenever I feel tired, I just practice deep breathing and that refreshes me again!” he once said.