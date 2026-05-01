‘What. A. Legend’: Nana Patekar impresses with 15 ‘tricep dips’ at 76

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A recent video of Nana Patekar shows his fitness discipline at 76. “A-Ho Nana Sahebbb…!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!!! That’s #NanaPatekar ji. He’s 76. That’s him cranking out tricep dips on the bars. He did 15. What. A. Legend,” wrote photographer Atul Kasbekar in an Instagram post.
Dressed in a vest, shorts, and a gamcha, the Sankalp actor can be seen effortlessly doing the workout.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Triceps dips primarily target the triceps (back of the arms), with some engagement of the shoulders and chest. “The movement involves lowering the body by bending the elbows and then pushing back up using arm strength. It may look simple, but it requires significant upper body control and stability,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
His approach reflects a raw, functional style of movement that focuses more on staying active than chasing aesthetics. “This is not a basic movement, especially for someone above 70, and reflects both muscle strength and joint control,” mentioned Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, exercises like these can be highly beneficial for elderly individuals when performed safely and in a modified form. “Strong triceps are essential for daily functional movements such as pushing up from a chair, getting out of bed, or using arm support while climbing stairs,” said Goyal.
One of the biggest benefits of this exercise is the preservation of upper-body strength. “As we age, muscle loss is not limited to legs; the arms and shoulders also weaken, which can impact independence. Strengthening these muscles improves overall mobility and reduces reliance on assistance,” Goyal elucidated.
Another important aspect is joint stability and control. Movements like dips train coordination and controlled strength, which are essential for preventing injuries during everyday activities.
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However, full-bodyweight dips, like the ones he is doing, may not be suitable for everyone over 75.
“There is a risk of shoulder strain or joint stress, especially if there is a history of arthritis or reduced joint mobility. In such cases, safer variations like bench-supported dips with partial weight, wall push-ups, or assisted movements are more appropriate,” Goyal remarked.
Nutrition continues to play a supportive role here. “Adequate protein intake helps maintain muscle mass, while proper hydration and micronutrients support recovery and joint function.”
What his routine highlights is a shift in perspective. “Fitness is not about where you work out. It is about how consistently you move,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.