‘What. A. Legend’: Nana Patekar impresses with 15 ‘tricep dips’ at 76

A recent video of Nana Patekar shows his fitness discipline at 76. “A-Ho Nana Sahebbb…!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!!! That’s #NanaPatekar ji. He’s 76. That’s him cranking out tricep dips on the bars. He did 15. What. A. Legend,” wrote photographer Atul Kasbekar in an Instagram post.

Dressed in a vest, shorts, and a gamcha, the Sankalp actor can be seen effortlessly doing the workout.

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Triceps dips primarily target the triceps (back of the arms), with some engagement of the shoulders and chest. “The movement involves lowering the body by bending the elbows and then pushing back up using arm strength. It may look simple, but it requires significant upper body control and stability,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.