Namita Thapar, 48, reveals her six-month struggle with a frozen shoulder and menopause: ‘But baby, I’m back!

Shark Tank India judge and investor Namita Thapar, 48, recently spoke about missing out on exercise and movement for the past six months due to menopause and a frozen shoulder. “Menopause is tough. Last six months, I gave up everything because of my frozen shoulder. My gym, dance, yoga, Pilates,” she recalled her ordeal in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a glimpse of her current workout, Namita said, “I’m only 50 per cent recovered. But baby, I’m back! Look at my gym session. I can easily focus on my legs and core. I don’t need to move my shoulder. But it’s important to invest in that muscle mass. Focus on muscle mass.”

Taking a cue from her admission of returning to the gym after nearly six months away due to a frozen shoulder, and her reflections on muscle health, we spoke to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. Muscle mass plays a far greater role than aesthetics alone. “It supports metabolic health, improves insulin sensitivity, protects joints, maintains bone density and helps the body remain resilient as it ages. For individuals in their 40s and 50s, preserving muscle becomes particularly important because the body naturally begins to lose lean tissue over time if it is not actively stimulated through resistance training,” said Goyal.

She emphasised how stepping away from regular training made her realise how crucial muscle mass is for strength, mobility and overall health. According to Goyal, periods of inactivity, especially when caused by injury or recovery, can lead to gradual muscle loss and reduced functional strength, which is why rebuilding muscle becomes a priority once the body is ready to move again.

Her return to the gym also highlights the importance of rebuilding strength patiently. “After a break, the goal should not be to immediately match previous performance but to restore mobility, stability and muscle engagement gradually. Progressive strength training combined with adequate protein intake and recovery helps the body regain lost muscle while reducing the risk of re-injury,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

Goyal reflected that exercise is no longer only about weight loss or appearance but about maintaining muscle as a protective reserve for long-term health.

“Rebuilding muscle after a pause is not just a comeback to the gym, it is an investment in metabolic health, functional independence and healthy ageing,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.