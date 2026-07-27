Nakuul Mehta’s father works out in the gym: ‘Inspired by my junior’

Actor Nakuul Mehta’s father, Captain Pratap Singh Mehta, recently shared a glimpse of working out in the gym. “Age is not measured by years—it is measured by the willingness to keep growing. Inspired by my junior, Nakuul Mehta, at the gym in Goa. Discipline is contagious, and fitness is the best investment in our future,” he penned in a note on Instagram.

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This note highlighted a powerful message about fitness and ageing. “It is never too late to start or continue building strength,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.