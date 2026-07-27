Nakuul Mehta’s father works out in the gym: ‘Inspired by my junior’

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Actor Nakuul Mehta’s father, Captain Pratap Singh Mehta, recently shared a glimpse of working out in the gym. “Age is not measured by years—it is measured by the willingness to keep growing. Inspired by my junior, Nakuul Mehta, at the gym in Goa. Discipline is contagious, and fitness is the best investment in our future,” he penned in a note on Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
This note highlighted a powerful message about fitness and ageing. “It is never too late to start or continue building strength,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, exercising in the later decades of life is one of the most effective ways to maintain muscle mass, mobility, balance, and independence. “After the age of 30–40, adults naturally begin losing muscle mass gradually, a process known as sarcopenia, and strength training is one of the best tools to slow this decline,” said Goyal.
Gym workouts, especially resistance training with machines, weights, or bodyweight exercises, help strengthen the muscles and bones. “They can improve joint stability, posture, metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and bone density, reducing the risk of falls and improving everyday activities such as climbing stairs, lifting objects, and maintaining an active lifestyle,” added Goyal.
Another important aspect of exercising at an older age is confidence and mental well-being. “Regular movement can support better mood, cognitive function, sleep quality, and a greater sense of independence. Having family encouragement, as seen in Nakuul’s post, can also act as a strong motivator to remain consistent.”
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However, fitness after 60 or 70 should focus on progressive training rather than intensity. “Proper warm-up, correct technique, adequate recovery, hydration, and a protein-rich balanced diet become even more important to support muscle repair and prevent injuries,” said Goyal.
What Nakuul Mehta’s father’s gym routine reminds us is that ageing does not mean giving up on strength. In fact, building muscle becomes more important with every passing decade.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.