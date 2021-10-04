scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Celebrity trainer busts common myths about yoga

Yoga expert Rupal Sidh, who trains celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, took to Instagram to bust some myths

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 6:20:15 pm
yogaYoga benefits not just physical health but mental health too. (Source: pixabay)

Yoga, which benefits both physical and mental health is highly recommended by experts. But before you start practising, it is important to understand certain basic things about yoga.

Also Read |Five yoga poses that can lower your risk of having a stroke

Rupal Sidh, who trains celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, took to Instagram to bust some myths. “There have been a lot of speculations around yoga, but let us talk about the facts!,” she captioned her post.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rupal Sidhpura Faria (@rupal_sidh)

Myth: Yoga is all about how far you can get in asanas or yoga postures

Yoga is a way of life. Asanas is one tiny attribute of it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Myth: Yoga is self-taught; it can be taught by anybody

Yoga can be learned by following a guru, professionally learning it or also by reading scriptures and texts. One should practice asanas under learned yoga teachers or professionals.

ALSO READ |Ananya Panday aces variation of headstand with ease; see pic

Myth: One should be flexible to take up yoga

It is not just asanas but yoga, overall, as a way of life that will help one become flexible not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well.

Myth: Yoga is only for fit or young people

Yoga is open to all age groups. There is no age restriction to attain ‘Pramana’ or the right knowledge.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

pandemic pets, coronavirus pandemic, excotic animals pets
Some Argentines turn to unusual pandemic pets for comfort

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 04: Latest News

Advertisement