Celebrity trainer busts common myths about yoga

October 4, 2021 6:20:15 pm
Yoga, which benefits both physical and mental health is highly recommended by experts. But before you start practising, it is important to understand certain basic things about yoga.
Rupal Sidh, who trains celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, took to Instagram to bust some myths. “There have been a lot of speculations around yoga, but let us talk about the facts!,” she captioned her post.
Myth: Yoga is all about how far you can get in asanas or yoga postures
Yoga is a way of life. Asanas is one tiny attribute of it.
Myth: Yoga is self-taught; it can be taught by anybody
Yoga can be learned by following a guru, professionally learning it or also by reading scriptures and texts. One should practice asanas under learned yoga teachers or professionals.
Myth: One should be flexible to take up yoga
It is not just asanas but yoga, overall, as a way of life that will help one become flexible not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well.
Myth: Yoga is only for fit or young people
Yoga is open to all age groups. There is no age restriction to attain ‘Pramana’ or the right knowledge.
