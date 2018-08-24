Myths that might be ruining your weight loss routine

Myths that are surrounded by metabolism and lose weight? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Myths that are surrounded by metabolism and lose weight? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

There are hundreds of fitness gurus out there preaching diet fads to their followers. But remember this, every diet plan works differently depending on a person’s body type, and should be followed only after a consultation sitting with a dietitian.

Some might even like to believe that crash diets work, but in reality, it only leads to weight gain and increases your stress and cortisol level. There are quite a few myths about weight loss that are alarming and it’s actually dangerous for people who follow them blindly.

The journey towards a better life should be a healthy one, hence, we debunk the most common myths:

Your metabolism is related to your genes

This myth has been passed down since ages and we feel good to say that it’s pure hogwash. Metabolism differs from person to person, while some people may be born with a slower or quicker metabolic rate, it is the lifestyle that often impacts metabolic function.

Metabolism slows down at night

There have been various studies that say metabolism slows down at night. So it’s better to have the last meal of the day early in the evening and keep it light. Although it’s a healthy practice, it’s not completely foolproof. Fatty food eaten during the day will have an adverse effect on your body, not just during dinner time.

Having a superfood-rich diet is healthy

Yes, superfood is loaded with numerous health benefits but eating it in excess will not help you. Too much of any food could mean excess calories that aren’t being used by the body and will end up as stored fat.

Eating something every two hours is ideal

Eating frequent meals is ideal to prevent hunger pangs, but keeping an eye on the calorie count is also equally important.

Detoxing your body will reset your metabolism

Detox drinks and food helps to remove antioxidants from the body but metabolism doesn’t work according to detox diets.

