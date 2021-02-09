scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

‘My body shuts down when I stop working out’: Chris Hemsworth talks about his workout routine

"I'm well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I've got to keep moving," the actor has said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 11:40:12 am
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth fitness, Chris Hemsworth fitness routine, Chris Hemsworth workout routine, indian express newsHemsworth's ripped physique has been praised by his co-stars, too, with his Thor actor Natalie Portman having previously described his body as 'otherworldly'. (Photo: Instagram/chrishemsworth)

He may be the mighty Thor, but he cannot skip his workouts. Actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he is so accustomed to exercising regularly that his “body cannot handle it” when he skips a few days.

For the cover story for the March 2021 issue of Men’s Health Australia, the 37-year-old actor talked at length about his fitness routine and shared that his “body shuts down” when he “stops working out”.

“I just don’t feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving,” he has been quoted as saying.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor has said that he is able to “sustain his enthusiasm” for training by “constantly mixing things up”, and looking for things he enjoys. “I speak to plenty of people who are like, ‘Oh, I just hate training’. I’m like, ‘What do you do?’ ‘Oh, I just run. But I just don’t like running’. I’m like, ‘Don’t run then!’ I don’t run. I do a lot of different things. You’ve got to be an explorer in the world of fitness and exercise and constantly be on the lookout for something fresh.”

Hemsworth, who is extolled for his great physique in his films, made his debut as the God of Thunder in ‘Thor‘ (in 2011).

Hemsworth’s ripped physique has been praised by his co-stars, too, with his Thor actor Natalie Portman having previously described his body as ‘otherworldly’.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Chocolate Day 2021: Special wishes images, quotes, status, messages, wallpapers and photos to share with your beloved

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X