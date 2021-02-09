‘My body shuts down when I stop working out’: Chris Hemsworth talks about his workout routine

Hemsworth's ripped physique has been praised by his co-stars, too, with his Thor actor Natalie Portman having previously described his body as 'otherworldly'. (Photo: Instagram/chrishemsworth)

He may be the mighty Thor, but he cannot skip his workouts. Actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he is so accustomed to exercising regularly that his “body cannot handle it” when he skips a few days.

For the cover story for the March 2021 issue of Men’s Health Australia, the 37-year-old actor talked at length about his fitness routine and shared that his “body shuts down” when he “stops working out”.

“I just don’t feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving,” he has been quoted as saying.

The actor has said that he is able to “sustain his enthusiasm” for training by “constantly mixing things up”, and looking for things he enjoys. “I speak to plenty of people who are like, ‘Oh, I just hate training’. I’m like, ‘What do you do?’ ‘Oh, I just run. But I just don’t like running’. I’m like, ‘Don’t run then!’ I don’t run. I do a lot of different things. You’ve got to be an explorer in the world of fitness and exercise and constantly be on the lookout for something fresh.”

Hemsworth, who is extolled for his great physique in his films, made his debut as the God of Thunder in ‘Thor‘ (in 2011).

Hemsworth’s ripped physique has been praised by his co-stars, too, with his Thor actor Natalie Portman having previously described his body as ‘otherworldly’.

