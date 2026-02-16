‘My body loves it’: Helen opens up about fitness, focus, and walking tall at 87

After a certain age, you've got to be very careful about how you walk, shared Helen

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 06:00 AM IST
HelenHelen speaks about how workout has helped her (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Veteran actor and dancer Helen, 87, who has been setting major fitness goals through her Pilates and strength workouts with Yasmin Karachiwala, recently shared how exercise has changed her life for the better. “I exercise because it keeps me motivated. It helps your health and well-being. My body loves it,” she told Yasmin on her Instagram.

One of the most important things that has worked for her has been “balance” outside the gym. “Balance. Focus on what you are, how you are walking. That’s very important. After a certain age, you’ve got to be very careful about how you walk.”

Yasmin then made Helen do a few exercises that help one to walk better. “What all to do to walk better?” she shared.

Sit to stand

Place your weight on your legs and ankles, stand using your abdominals, then sit and stand. Do it without your hands. Hold for a second and then sit down.

Heel raises

This is really important for ankle mobility. So lift up on your heels, then down, and breathe.

Balance

While holding the chair, lift one leg up to hip height. Just hold. Hold the chair, engage your core. Let go of your hand for a few seconds.

Now, we are going to put it altogether and walk, mentioned Yasmin. “Lift the right leg, put the opposite hand forward, and walk. Look ahead. Don’t look down. Move the opposite hand with the opposite leg.”

While many wellness conversations focus on youth or middle age, her example highlights longevity and overall comfort as the body ages, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, adding that diet also plays a crucial role in maintaining mobility.

“Gentle, nutrient-dense meals provide vitamins, minerals and fibre without heaviness, which is especially valuable for older adults whose appetite and digestive efficiency may decline with age,” said Goyal.

Yasmin Karachiwala Helen Helen is doing some basic exercises with Yasmin Karachiwala (Photo: Yasmin Karachiwala/Instagram)

Protein remains a cornerstone of healthy ageing. “Adequate protein intake supports muscle mass, immune function and recovery. For someone in her 80s, including easy-to-digest proteins such as lentils, paneer, yoghurt, or fish (as tolerated) can help maintain strength and functional independence. Pairing protein with fibre-rich vegetables and complex carbohydrates also supports stable energy levels and reduces post-meal fatigue,” said Goyal.

Hydration is another key factor in senior nutrition. “Drinking enough fluids throughout the day helps maintain kidney function, supports digestion and prevents dehydration — a common concern in older adults. Beverages like warm water, lightly spiced herbal infusions, or diluted fruit juices can gently support fluid balance without irritating the stomach,” said Goyal.

With thoughtful food choices tailored to the body’s changing needs, older adults can maintain energy, mobility and enjoyment of meals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

