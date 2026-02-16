‘My body loves it’: Helen opens up about fitness, focus, and walking tall at 87

Veteran actor and dancer Helen, 87, who has been setting major fitness goals through her Pilates and strength workouts with Yasmin Karachiwala, recently shared how exercise has changed her life for the better. “I exercise because it keeps me motivated. It helps your health and well-being. My body loves it,” she told Yasmin on her Instagram.

One of the most important things that has worked for her has been “balance” outside the gym. “Balance. Focus on what you are, how you are walking. That’s very important. After a certain age, you’ve got to be very careful about how you walk.”

Yasmin then made Helen do a few exercises that help one to walk better. “What all to do to walk better?” she shared.