Fitness trainer highlights the importance of lifting heavy weights

It is important to mix your workouts for effective results, and also to not let your fitness routine hit a plateau. Reiterating the importance of the same, fitness trainer Shwetambari Shetty said that one should mix their workout routines between cardio, strength, mobility, flexibility. “I’m all for that and I practice it myself,” she said.

However, she added that it is equally essential, especially for women, to lift weights.

“Light weights are good, you can initially build some strength, but the same light weights with more reps will help you more with muscular endurance. Muscular strength will come with lifting heavy, progressive overload,” she added.

She then went on to list some benefits. These include:

Natural female hormones such as estrogen, testosterone and progesterone go hand-in-hand with strength training. Weight lifting is the best way to boost testosterone, especially in women over 45.

Improved bone density: Women are especially susceptible to losing bone density and strength as they get older.

“Lifting heavy weights makes the body more insulin sensitive (means that the body is better able to utilise sugars and carbohydrates for fuel),” she said.

It helps elevate your metabolism. Lifting causes an increase in the body’s resting metabolic rate — the rate at which it burns calories when you’re doing nothing—for hours after the workout which helps better fat burn.

“Lift heavy and lift often,” she said.

