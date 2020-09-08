Sore muscles? Do these easy stretches after every workout

Make sure you do these simple stretches after a workout. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make sure you do these simple stretches after a workout. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The pandemic has made many of us realise the importance of daily physical activity, but it is equally important to do every activity or exercise properly to get the optimum benefits. However, it is not only important to stretch and warm-up before you start with your physical fitness routine, stretching after a workout is an equally important part of a wholesome routine that helps achieve fitness goals.

Here’s Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala sharing some stretching workouts that will help calm down your muscles and avoid soreness and other injuries after a good workout.

Here’s what she said on her page on Instagram: “Stretching tired and sore muscles after a workout is essential! Why? Because it reduces muscle tension and improves flexibility.”

Quadriceps Stretch

How to do?

*Lie on your stomach.

*Bend your knee back as far as you are able to. Grab your ankle in order to pull your knee towards your butt.

*Hold for 30 seconds each side and switch.

Why?

Great for people with knee issues or if someone finds it difficult to balance.

Hip Flexor Stretch

How to do?

*Kneel with your left knee on the floor and your right leg at a 90-degree angle in front of you.

*Put your hands on your right knee and keep your back straight.

*Keeping your left knee pressed to the floor, lean forward with your right hip while squeezing the muscles in your left buttocks.

*Hold for 30 seconds on each side.

Why?

Helps prevent back and hip pain

Glute Stretch

How to do?

Flex your legs and wrap your arms around the right thigh. Gently pull the thigh closer to the chest as you press the left knee away from the body. Hold for 20-30 seconds on each side.

Why?

Prevents and relieves back pain, mobilises hip joint, and stretches hip muscles

Hamstring stretch

How to do?

*Lie down with your back and your feet on the ground, knees bent.

*Slowly bring your right knee to your chest.

*Extend the leg while keeping the knee slightly bent. You can also use a towel or a rope to deepen the stretch but don’t tug on it too hard.

*Hold 20-30 seconds each leg.

Why?

Helps hamstring muscles function better

