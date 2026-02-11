Mukti Mohan holds a 9-minute plank to break her own record, sister Shakti reacts: ‘Chal, battle ho jaaye’

Actor and dancer Mukti Mohan recently surprised her fans and followers by holding a plank for 9 minutes and, by her own admission, breaking her own record. “Goal: break your own record. 9:02:07 #PlankChallenge,” she shared in a post on Instagram.

Reacting to her reel, her sister Shakti Mohan wrote, “Golu chal battle ho jaaye. Aaja, main tujhse haarna chahti hoon (Let’s fight it out. I want to lose to you!).”

Apart from the sisters’ fun banter, what caught our eye was her core endurance that very few would dare attempt.

“The plank is a deceptively simple posture, yet it is one of the most effective ways to build total-body stability. Maintaining a solid hold requires engagement from the shoulders, core, glutes, and legs at the same time. It also demands mental focus, breath control, and consistent practice — factors that Mukti clearly embodies,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.