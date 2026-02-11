Mukti Mohan holds a 9-minute plank to break her own record, sister Shakti reacts: ‘Chal, battle ho jaaye’

A strong core contributes to better posture, reduced back discomfort, improved functional movement

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 02:57 PM IST
Mukti MohanMukti Mohan shares her recent fitness haul (Photo: Mukti Mohan/Instagram)
Actor and dancer Mukti Mohan recently surprised her fans and followers by holding a plank for 9 minutes and, by her own admission, breaking her own record. “Goal: break your own record. 9:02:07 #PlankChallenge,” she shared in a post on Instagram.

Reacting to her reel, her sister Shakti Mohan wrote, “Golu chal battle ho jaaye. Aaja, main tujhse haarna chahti hoon (Let’s fight it out. I want to lose to you!).”

Apart from the sisters’ fun banter, what caught our eye was her core endurance that very few would dare attempt.

“The plank is a deceptively simple posture, yet it is one of the most effective ways to build total-body stability. Maintaining a solid hold requires engagement from the shoulders, core, glutes, and legs at the same time. It also demands mental focus, breath control, and consistent practice — factors that Mukti clearly embodies,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Her nine-minute hold is a testament not just to physical ability but to discipline and persistence.

According to Goyal, planks offer benefits that extend far beyond a flat stomach. “A strong core contributes to better posture, reduced back discomfort, improved functional movement, and enhanced performance in other activities like dance, running or strength training,” said Goyal, adding that achieving a nine-minute hold signals not only endurance but also a high level of muscular coordination and body awareness.

planks How long can you hold a plank for? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What makes such an achievement especially inspiring is that she continues to push her own limits rather than chasing external comparisons. “Her approach reflects a balanced blend of consistency, mindful progression, and respect for her body,” said Goyal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mukti Mohan (@muktimohan)

If you are inspired to try something similar, aim for steady improvement—one breath, one second at a time.

Also Read | Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: ‘Got to know he has a back problem’

“Whether you are a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, sustained dedication and focus can achieve results,” Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

