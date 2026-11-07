Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in a recent conversation with Javed Akhtar, shares the importance of involving children in some kind of sport from an early age. Talking about the change in food and outdoor activity habits, he says, “The food culture we have in India, depending on where you come from, is still carbohydrate-rich food. The reason for that was because in our daily lifestyle, physical hard work was on the higher side. Now what has happened? The same food has been passed on to the newer generation, but the physical activity has gone down drastically.”

“As soon as you step out of your house, you get an auto or an Uber. So you sit in a vehicle, go to work, sit all day, and come back, so physical activity has dropped drastically. Secondly, when we were growing up, fast food culture had just arrived in India; now it is at its prime. Sugary food and fried food are not good for you, especially if you are not very active. There is a small fitness-oriented segment in society, but we should talk about the majority,” he adds.

Dhoni then urges citizens to encourage children to participate in every sport available from an early stage in school.

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“You don’t know what you might be good at – maybe you could have excelled at badminton, but you never even picked up a racquet. Many times you are gifted with a talent; explore it. Not everyone will become an athlete, but after age 30 or 35, you will realise that people who prioritised fitness or played sports have a much better mid-life. You need that strength, and it is the bare minimum you can do,” he says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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“We all worry about earning money to take care of our parents, spouse, or children. But the real question is: Can you enjoy playing with your children? For that, you need physical fitness. If you have physical problems, you cannot be happy in life,” the cricketer adds.

Dhoni emphasises the importance of investing in oneself, which the younger generation should learn.

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He says, “You need to carve out one hour out of 24 hours, supplement that by eating simple food, but be mindful of what and how much you eat. My only request is that you take care of yourself. Even if you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for the people around you, because that is the bare minimum thing that is needed.”

He also urges youngsters to try a recreational sport, because sports teach you how to deal with failure and stay grounded when you win and succeed.

How sports impact health and fitness in youngsters

Participating in sports during childhood plays an important role in building a strong foundation for long-term physical health and fitness.

Dr Pushkar Chawla, Director, Orthopaedics, ShardaCare – Healthcity says, “Football, cricket, basketball, swimming, badminton, and athletics encourage children to remain physically active while supporting the development of stronger bones, muscles, and joints.”

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“Activities involving running, jumping, and movement help improve bone density during the growing years, which can contribute to better bone health as children enter adulthood,” he adds.

On other physiological benefits, Dr Chawla says regular sports strengthen the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, improve blood circulation, build stamina, and enhance the body’s ability to use oxygen efficiently.

Another important benefit is maintaining healthy body weight and metabolism.

“Children who engage in regular physical activity are more likely to develop better insulin sensitivity and healthy blood pressure, potentially reducing their risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases later in life,” Dr Chawla explains.

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“Sports also improve balance, flexibility, coordination, agility, and muscular endurance, which support physical functioning as children grow older,” he adds.

Beyond immediate fitness benefits, introducing children to sports early helps establish a positive relationship with exercise.

As per Dr Chawla, “Children who enjoy physical activities are more likely to remain active as adults rather than adopt sedentary lifestyles. Regular exercise also supports better sleep and overall physical development.”

However, parents should ensure that children participate in age-appropriate activities without excessive training or performance pressure.

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In addition, Dr Chawla says that parents should teach the importance of adequate nutrition, hydration, and recovery.

The objective should be to make sports an enjoyable and consistent part of childhood rather than focusing only on competition or winning.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.