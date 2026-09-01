Mrunal Thakur’s fitness coach Rohit Nair on her workout routine, diet, and mindset

For actor Mrunal Thakur, fitness isn’t about chasing a particular number on the scale or pushing herself through punishing workouts. Her fitness coach Rohit Nair says the actor’s current focus is simple: getting stronger, moving better, and building an athletic body that can keep up with the demands of her profession.

“I’ve known Mrunal for almost a decade. We actually got to know each other through her brother Dhaval, who’s a good friend of mine, so the association goes back long before we started working together professionally,” Nair, who has 15 years of experience in the industry, told indianexpress.com

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Beyond conventional gym

Nair says the Sita Ramam actor was looking for a fresh and different approach to fitness.

“She wanted workouts that went beyond the conventional gym routine, something that was functional, engaging, and performance-driven. She was also keen on learning combat skills, which aligned well with my background as an international combat sports athlete,” says Nair.

“That’s how our professional journey began. Since then, we’ve focused on building strength, improving movement, and incorporating combat-based training into her routine while keeping it enjoyable and sustainable alongside her demanding shooting schedule,” he adds.

Thakur’s workouts combine strength training, Pilates, functional exercises, mobility work, and combat-based training. And while her routine can get challenging, Nair says she isn’t obsessed with quick transformations.

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Rohit Nair and Mrunal Thakur (Photo: Rohit Nair) Rohit Nair and Mrunal Thakur (Photo: Rohit Nair)

“Since she was interested in learning combat skills, we also include boxing, kickboxing, and movement drills, which keep the sessions engaging while improving coordination, agility, and overall athleticism,” Nair says, adding, “building strength and muscle the right way helps the aesthetics to naturally follow”.

“Since her profession demands long shooting hours and different roles, another important goal is to improve her stamina, movement quality, and resilience. Fitness for her is not just about appearance—it’s about being physically and mentally stronger while enjoying the process,” Nair says.

Mrunal enjoys strength training and Pilates the most. “She really likes the feeling of getting stronger, progressing with weights, and challenging herself with every session. Boxing is something she particularly enjoys because it combines fitness, skill, coordination, and mental focus. It keeps the workout exciting and engaging,” Nair says, adding that her “least favourite would probably be cardio”.

Fitness for her is not just about appearance—it’s about being physically and mentally stronger while enjoying the process (Photo: Rohit Nair) Fitness for her is not just about appearance—it’s about being physically and mentally stronger while enjoying the process (Photo: Rohit Nair)

“Like most people, she doesn’t get as excited about long cardio sessions, but she understands its importance and makes sure she gets it done whenever it’s part of the plan,” he adds.

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Understanding nutrition, making smarter choices

When it comes to nutrition, Nair says the focus is on creating a balanced and sustainable approach rather than following any extreme diet. The goal is to support her training, build muscle, improve strength, and maintain good energy levels, especially with her demanding shooting schedules.

Nair says Thakur enjoys home-cooked food, and “we make sure that her diet includes nutritious, wholesome meals that she genuinely likes”.

“We focus on getting enough quality protein, balanced carbohydrates for performance, healthy fats, and essential micronutrients to support her overall health and training. I also believe that fitness should have flexibility. She enjoys her cheat meals once in a while, because having that balance helps maintain a healthy relationship with food. It’s not about restriction; it’s about understanding nutrition, making smarter choices, and staying consistent,” Nair says.

The diet is personalised around her lifestyle, preferences, and training requirements.

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Nair praises Thakur’s willingness to put in the work, even with the hectic schedules that come with being an actor.

“She doesn’t look at fitness as something she does only for a particular role or appearance; she has made it a part of her lifestyle. Whether it’s an early morning workout, training between shoots, or staying disciplined with her nutrition, she always finds a way to stay committed,” he says.

“What I appreciate about her is her attitude towards learning and improving. She comes into every session with the mindset of getting better, whether it’s lifting heavier, improving her movements, or learning new skills like combat training.”

No need for flashy workouts

At a time when many celebrity workouts include flashy movements and acrobatics, Nair emphasises that he believes fitness should always have a purpose behind every movement.

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“A lot of flashy exercises and acrobatics look impressive, but they are not necessarily the best approach for everyone. A movement should be included because it helps improve strength, mobility, coordination, athleticism, or performance, not just because it looks good on camera,” shares Nair.

Mrunal enjoys strength training and Pilates the most. (Photo: Rohit Nair) Mrunal enjoys strength training and Pilates the most. (Photo: Rohit Nair)

“My approach is to build strong foundations first. We focus on mastering basic movements, building muscle, improving strength, and developing proper movement patterns. Once someone has that foundation, we can add more dynamic or advanced movements that are safe and beneficial.”

‘HYROX is definitely worth exploring’

He also says that HYROX is a fantastic concept because it brings together two important aspects of fitness, strength and endurance.

“It tests your ability to run, lift, carry, and perform under fatigue, which makes it a very complete form of fitness. The format combines running with functional workout stations, creating a challenge that requires both conditioning and strength. That being said, like any form of training, it depends on your goal. If someone wants to become a better all-round athlete, improve conditioning, and challenge themselves mentally and physically, HYROX is definitely worth exploring,” he adds.

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“My only advice would be to build the foundation first. A lot of people jump into these challenges because they look exciting, but without proper strength, mobility, running mechanics, and injury prevention work, they can increase the risk of overtraining,” cautions Nair.

‘Balance makes fitness sustainable’

Nair says looking good is great, but being strong, having endurance, and being capable are what truly define fitness. “For athletes or people who enjoy a challenge, it’s a great addition to their training,” he adds.

Rohit Nair and Mrunal Thakur share a glimpse from their beach workout (Photo: Rohit Nair) Rohit Nair and Mrunal Thakur share a glimpse from their beach workout (Photo: Rohit Nair)

The goal, especially when training actors, is to create a physique that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and sustainable.

“Looking fit is great, but being strong, injury-free, and capable is what truly defines fitness. I also believe fitness should fit into your lifestyle. You should be able to enjoy your favourite foods, spend time with your loved ones, travel, and still make progress. Balance is what makes fitness sustainable,” he adds.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.