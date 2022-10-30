Mr India 2019 bodybuilding title holder on why post-workout nutrition is essential

With a whole lot of emphasis on workout nutrition, many tend to eat too much post workout, or too many dense calories, instead of opting for a well-balanced nutritive diet. According to Mr India 2019 bodybuilding title holder, Vikram Jadhav, who is also a fitness coach, post-workout nutrition is as much important as pre-workout nutrition.

“Consuming the right nutrients post-workout is as important as what you eat before,” he said listing down reasons why such nutrition makes a difference.

Why is a post-workout meal important?

*Decreases muscles protein breakdown

*Increases muscles protein synthesis

*Restores glycogen stores

*Enhances recovery

What should your post-workout diet include?

Protein helps repair and build muscles

Ingesting 20-40 grams of protein seems to maximise the body’s ability to recover after exercise

Carbs help with recovery

Consuming 0.5-0.7 grams of carbs per pound (1.1-1.5 grams/kg) of body weight within 30 minutes after training helps proper glycogen resynthesis.

Fat is not that bad

Whole milk is more effective at promoting muscle growth after a workout than skimmed milk

Quick and easy post-workout meals

*Grilled chicken with roasted vegetables and rice

*Oatmeal, whey protein, banana, and almonds

*Egg omelette with avocado spread on whole grain bread

