Ditch that sedentary lifestyle and ensure to move everyday — here’s why

Oftentimes, when we think of movement, we immediately associate it with a strenuous and sweaty workout at the gym. However, movement comes in various forms, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Be it a workout or a dance class or a walk or a run in the nearby park, it all counts as daily movement and provides great benefits, said Sohrab Khushrushahi, Founder, SOHFIT.

The fitness expert further shared the many benefits of staying active on a daily basis:

Improves the ability to do everyday activities

Regular physical activity not only strengthens your muscles but also helps improve endurance. It delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently. When your organs (heart and lungs) are healthy, you have more energy to do daily chores in a better way. Most importantly, it helps maintain mobility and range of motion across various joints in the body, which is important in the long run.

Improvs body awareness and mental health

Movement strengthens our connection with our bodies. It provides an outlet for self-expression, releases endorphins, and relieves stress. This is why, for many people, exercise also acts as a stress buster.

It can take weeks or even months to notice the benefits of exercise, so don’t expect to see your health and fitness improve overnight. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) It can take weeks or even months to notice the benefits of exercise, so don’t expect to see your health and fitness improve overnight. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Elevates mood and builds positive relationships

A good workout, more often than not, will make you feel fresh and will also elevate your mood. Being part of a fitness community can also be a great outlet to meet people, build quality relationships and find support in tough times. “The power of community is truly amazing when it comes to building a healthy lifestyle and incorporating movement,” he said.

If you are looking at getting in a workout, a general recommendation would be to include fundamental movements like a squat, hinge, lunge, press, pull movement like a row; and a carry. These movements transfer into your daily life and help improve everyday activities.

Overall, make movement fun, move every day, enjoy what you do and find joy in the little things.

