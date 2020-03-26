Motivate yourself to engage in quarantine workout; here’s how

Yoga can be helpful, too. It does not even require you to leave the room. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Yoga can be helpful, too. It does not even require you to leave the room. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Getting up from the bed and engaging in some kind of physical activity requires effort. Whereas previously, we knew our daily commute would help with the burning of calories, now we are restricted to our home space. This has made many of us feel incredibly lazy. We just wake up, freshen up and sit in front of the laptop to get started with work.

But contrary to what you may have led your body to believe, you can actually motivate yourself to exercise at home. It may be difficult to find motivation in this period of quarantine, but it is needed.

Don’t give your daily workout a miss. So what if your gym is closed? Look around your house and find anything that can push you towards getting physically fit. There may be some paraphernalia that you can use during your workout session.

If you are not sure you will be able to squeeze it into your routine, worry not. Experts around the world say that it is a great idea to set an alarm, once or twice a day. It will come to you as a reminder that it is time to engage in some kind of physical activity. And, it does not have to be elaborate. While yes, the government has asked you to stay home, you can always go up and down the stairs a few times.

Yoga can be helpful, too. It does not even require you to leave the room. Try a few asanas depending on what it is that you are aiming to physically achieve and make this a healthy habit. Remember, you must never overdo it, and you have to ideally get into the groove gradually.

If you are bound by other responsibilities and work tasks, and don’t have a lot of time, quick routines like push-ups, skipping and dancing will have you sweat it out in no time. In fact, according to a recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology, the use of music during training can stimulate people to undertake different kinds of exercises. If you are distracted or facing any kind of discomfort, the music can take your mind off it, and help you push through your workout session. In fact, listening to high-tempo music is even better, as it can make working out less challenging and more enjoyable and impactful, the study says.

If you are an outdoorsy person, this could be a challenging time for you. But, remember that you have to get creative; designate a workout space inside the house, and find interesting ways to get your heart rate up. A good workout session is one that is flexible and highly motivating.

