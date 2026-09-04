‘Fat to fit at 61’: How ‘Barbell Aunty’ lost 18 Kg and improved her prediabetes

A 61-year-old fitness enthusiast, Kalavati Thakur, aka ‘Barbell Aunty’ on Instagram, lost 18 kg and transformed her body in a year. According to a post on Instagram, she became “fat to fit at 61”. “My mother lost 18 kg of weight and transformed her body in 1 year and reversed her pre-diabetic stage and got rid of severe knee pain. If she can do this, your mom can too. Take care of your parent’s health. Start strength training with them,” read the post written by her son Harish Thakur, who is a fitness buff besides being a rapper and lyricist.

In the glimpses shared, she can be seen working out in the gym.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Inspired by her determination, we decided to understand how sustainable weight loss can help reverse prediabetes and severe knee pain.

Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant in internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed that in many cases, prediabetes can be reversed or brought back into the normal range with sustained lifestyle changes. “Weight loss is particularly beneficial for people who have excess body fat, as it can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the strain on the pancreas. Strength training adds another advantage because muscles actively use glucose for energy. As muscle strength and mass improve, the body can become more efficient at handling blood sugar,” said Dr Sundar.

After the age of 50, we naturally begin to lose muscle mass unless we actively work to preserve it. “This can affect metabolism, balance, mobility and independence. Resistance exercises help maintain muscle while also improving insulin sensitivity. For older adults, therefore, exercise should not be viewed only as a way to lose weight; it is equally about maintaining muscle and functional strength,” said Dr Sundar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbell Aunty | Kalavati Thakur (@barbellaunty)

Can losing weight also help with severe knee pain?

According to Dr Sundar, it can certainly help, particularly when excess weight is putting additional stress on the knee joints. “Even modest weight loss can reduce the load the knees experience during walking and everyday activities. Strengthening the muscles around the knees and hips can also improve support and movement. However, severe knee pain should not simply be attributed to weight. Conditions such as osteoarthritis or other joint problems need proper evaluation,” said Dr Sundar.

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Does this mean everyone with prediabetes should start weight training?

Physical activity is strongly encouraged, but the programme needs to be individualised, clarified Dr Sundar. “Someone who has been sedentary for years should not suddenly start lifting heavy weights. Beginning with basic resistance exercises under appropriate guidance and gradually increasing intensity is a safer approach. People with heart disease, joint problems or other medical conditions should seek medical advice before starting a new exercise programme.”

The real win is better blood sugar control, stronger muscles, improved mobility and a healthier body composition. “Prediabetes should also be monitored through HbA1c and blood glucose tests; feeling fitter alone does not confirm that it has been reversed,” said Dr Sundar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.