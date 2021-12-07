Most Searched Female Celebrity of Year, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a fitness enthusiast; here’s proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the Most Searched Female Celebrity of the Year, as per the Yahoo Year in Review list, and rightly so.

She is an actor, a fashionista, and as we all know by now, a die-hard fitness enthusiast. As such, Kareena is often seen working out hard to keep herself fit as a fiddle. Along with fitness, the Veere Di Wedding star has also been an advocate for eating home cooked, nutritious meals.

It must be known, say experts, that working out each day not only requires physical commitment, but is also as much about one’s mental and emotional health.

Here are top 5 lessons we have learnt from the actor.

Consistency

Kareena, 41, believes in taking is slow yet steady. The actor, who mostly works out with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani and follows diet advice from nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, regularly shares glimpses of her workouts, that includes a mix of cardio, body toning exercises and yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

No matter what, she is consistent with her fitness routine — whether it is a basic stretch or doing 108 Surya Namaskars.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor keeps her fitness game strong amid pandemic

Grace and poise

Working out also requires one to perfect the moves and do them correctly — something Kareena does with effortlessness and grace. We see Kareena acing all the moves with finesse.

Commitment

There is a fine line between consistency and commitment with the latter stemming from one’s willpower and the push to continue with their practise. Kareena, who delivered her second son Jeh in February this year, has been working out with unwavering commitment to lose the post pregnancy weight gradually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Flexibility

Kareena is also seen stretching and working on her flexibility with poses like Natarajasana which require immense body strength.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

Glow

Oh, and how can we forget the post workout glow on her face? If you are not convinced, here is some unmissable proof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!