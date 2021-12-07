Most Searched Female Celebrity of Year, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a fitness enthusiast; here’s proof

December 7, 2021 4:30:01 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the Most Searched Female Celebrity of the Year, as per the Yahoo Year in Review list, and rightly so.
She is an actor, a fashionista, and as we all know by now, a die-hard fitness enthusiast. As such, Kareena is often seen working out hard to keep herself fit as a fiddle. Along with fitness, the Veere Di Wedding star has also been an advocate for eating home cooked, nutritious meals.
It must be known, say experts, that working out each day not only requires physical commitment, but is also as much about one’s mental and emotional health.
Here are top 5 lessons we have learnt from the actor.
Consistency
Kareena, 41, believes in taking is slow yet steady. The actor, who mostly works out with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani and follows diet advice from nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, regularly shares glimpses of her workouts, that includes a mix of cardio, body toning exercises and yoga.
No matter what, she is consistent with her fitness routine — whether it is a basic stretch or doing 108 Surya Namaskars.
Grace and poise
Working out also requires one to perfect the moves and do them correctly — something Kareena does with effortlessness and grace. We see Kareena acing all the moves with finesse.
Commitment
There is a fine line between consistency and commitment with the latter stemming from one’s willpower and the push to continue with their practise. Kareena, who delivered her second son Jeh in February this year, has been working out with unwavering commitment to lose the post pregnancy weight gradually.
Flexibility
Kareena is also seen stretching and working on her flexibility with poses like Natarajasana which require immense body strength.
Glow
Oh, and how can we forget the post workout glow on her face? If you are not convinced, here is some unmissable proof.
