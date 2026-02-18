Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In many Indian kitchens, dals are a daily source of protein, fibre, and comfort, but they are also increasingly being evaluated through a fitness lens. Among the most commonly consumed varieties, moong dal and arhar (toor) dal frequently come up in conversations about which one supports weight management better.
Both dals are nutritious and versatile, yet they differ slightly in calorie density, protein content, digestibility, and how they affect satiety. For people trying to lose weight, these differences can influence meal planning, portion sizes, and how long one feels full after eating. Some prefer moong dal for its lighter feel and quick digestion, while others rely on arhar dal as a filling, a familiar staple in daily meals.
At the same time, weight loss is rarely about a single ingredient. Cooking methods, portion sizes, and what the dal is paired with all shape its impact on calorie intake and overall nutrition. Understanding how each dal fits into a balanced, calorie-conscious diet can help people make more informed choices without giving up foods they already enjoy.
Kanikka Malhotra, a consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Moong dal and arhar dal are both nutrient-dense, low-fat pulses ideal for weight loss. Per 100g cooked, moong dal offers ~120-140 kcal, 7-8g protein, and 4-5g fibre, while arhar dal provides ~130-150 kcal, 7-8g protein, and slightly higher fibre at 5-6g.”
Moong dal edges out with lower calories and easier digestibility due to fewer complex fibres, she notes, promoting better satiety per calorie. “Neither is vastly superior, but moong dal’s lighter profile supports modest calorie deficits better for weight loss,” notes Malhotra.
Moong dal’s fibre and quality protein slow digestion nicely, Malhotra says, keeping blood sugar steady so you avoid those hunger crashes.
“Arhar dal’s higher fibre does that too, but it can feel heavier or cause bloating for some, with a slightly higher GI. Moong digests more smoothly, letting you eat consistently without discomfort. Both help build muscle, but moong gives quick energy for a busy day,” informs the expert.
For someone trying to lose weight, Malhotra suggests aiming for 30-40g dry dal. That’s about half to three-quarters of a cup cooked, around 100-120 calories.
“Soak it first, then pressure cook: moong 20-30 minutes, arhar 40-50 minutes, with a teaspoon of oil, haldi, and jeera. Pair with greens like palak or lauki, a crunchy salad, or one roti to boost fibre without calorie creep. Ditch heavy tadka. Moong dal is perfect for lighter dinners to keep you on track,” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Afghanistan's T20 World Cup journey ended with losses to New Zealand and South Africa. Captain Rashid Khan regrets the missed chance and the tough "Group of Death" challenge. He stresses the importance of not underestimating any opponent, credits coach Jonathan Trott, and looks ahead to the 2027 50-over World Cup.