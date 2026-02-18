Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss

Both moong and arhar dal are nutrient-dense staples in Indian kitchens, but small differences in calories, fibre, and digestibility can influence satiety and meal planning for those trying to lose weight.

Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight lossMoong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss?
In many Indian kitchens, dals are a daily source of protein, fibre, and comfort, but they are also increasingly being evaluated through a fitness lens. Among the most commonly consumed varieties, moong dal and arhar (toor) dal frequently come up in conversations about which one supports weight management better.

Both dals are nutritious and versatile, yet they differ slightly in calorie density, protein content, digestibility, and how they affect satiety. For people trying to lose weight, these differences can influence meal planning, portion sizes, and how long one feels full after eating. Some prefer moong dal for its lighter feel and quick digestion, while others rely on arhar dal as a filling, a familiar staple in daily meals.

At the same time, weight loss is rarely about a single ingredient. Cooking methods, portion sizes, and what the dal is paired with all shape its impact on calorie intake and overall nutrition. Understanding how each dal fits into a balanced, calorie-conscious diet can help people make more informed choices without giving up foods they already enjoy.

From a nutritional and calorie perspective, how do moong dal and arhar dal compare?

Kanikka Malhotra, a consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Moong dal and arhar dal are both nutrient-dense, low-fat pulses ideal for weight loss. Per 100g cooked, moong dal offers ~120-140 kcal, 7-8g protein, and 4-5g fibre, while arhar dal provides ~130-150 kcal, 7-8g protein, and slightly higher fibre at 5-6g.” 

Moong dal edges out with lower calories and easier digestibility due to fewer complex fibres, she notes, promoting better satiety per calorie. “Neither is vastly superior, but moong dal’s lighter profile supports modest calorie deficits better for weight loss,” notes Malhotra. 

How fibre content, protein quality, and digestibility in both dals influence satiety, blood sugar levels, and weight management

Moong dal’s fibre and quality protein slow digestion nicely, Malhotra says, keeping blood sugar steady so you avoid those hunger crashes. 

“Arhar dal’s higher fibre does that too, but it can feel heavier or cause bloating for some, with a slightly higher GI. Moong digests more smoothly, letting you eat consistently without discomfort. Both help build muscle, but moong gives quick energy for a busy day,” informs the expert.

For someone trying to lose weight, how should moong dal or arhar dal ideally be portioned and cooked?

For someone trying to lose weight, Malhotra suggests aiming for 30-40g dry dal. That’s about half to three-quarters of a cup cooked, around 100-120 calories. 

“Soak it first, then pressure cook: moong 20-30 minutes, arhar 40-50 minutes, with a teaspoon of oil, haldi, and jeera. Pair with greens like palak or lauki, a crunchy salad, or one roti to boost fibre without calorie creep. Ditch heavy tadka. Moong dal is perfect for lighter dinners to keep you on track,” concludes the expert. 

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

