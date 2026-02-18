Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss

Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss?

In many Indian kitchens, dals are a daily source of protein, fibre, and comfort, but they are also increasingly being evaluated through a fitness lens. Among the most commonly consumed varieties, moong dal and arhar (toor) dal frequently come up in conversations about which one supports weight management better.

Both dals are nutritious and versatile, yet they differ slightly in calorie density, protein content, digestibility, and how they affect satiety. For people trying to lose weight, these differences can influence meal planning, portion sizes, and how long one feels full after eating. Some prefer moong dal for its lighter feel and quick digestion, while others rely on arhar dal as a filling, a familiar staple in daily meals.