Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu is training differently these days: ‘Stop at 70% max’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has strength-trained for years and continues through pregnancy with her doctor’s clearance. But her workouts lately are “less about pushing harder and more about listening better”. The Maa Inti Bangaaram actor took to Instagram to share that at times, a good workout is “when you stop at 70% max”. Some days, the “workout is lying on the floor”; some days she feels strong, and some days she modifies.

“I’ve spent years training my body to do more. Now I’m learning to respect it when it asks me to do less. Goals are different when you are growing a tiny human, and I think that might be the strongest thing this body has done,” she further mentioned in the post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

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Fitness goals for moms-to-be

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, Gurugram, says staying physically active during phases such as pregnancy is generally beneficial, but it shouldn’t be interpreted as maintaining the same intensity or type of workouts.

“Medically, the goal shifts from performance to preservation of mobility, circulation, and musculoskeletal stability. During pregnancy, low-impact exercises such as guided prenatal yoga, walking, breathing work, and supervised strength training help maintain core support and reduce discomfort,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, any exercise plan should be personalised and ideally supervised by a qualified professional, with medical clearance when symptoms are significant.

Fitness expert Garima Goyal also believes that Samantha’s choice to stop at 70% highlights an important difference between exercising during pregnancy and exercising for appearance.

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She stresses that pregnancy fitness should not be about six-pack abs, extreme routines, or proving a point.

“It should be about maintaining muscle, protecting posture, improving mobility, supporting the pelvic floor, and preparing the body for the physical demands of pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum recovery,” she explains, further adding that a strong body can make daily activities easier and may help a woman feel more in control of her body during a time of constant change.

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu is training differently. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl) How Samantha Ruth Prabhu is training differently. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Understand your body

However, Goyal urges that this kind of routine is not something everyone should copy blindly from a celebrity video.

“Every pregnancy is different. A woman who was already active before pregnancy may be able to continue more advanced movements with modifications, while someone new to exercise should start very gently,” she says, warning that any warning signs such as dizziness, breathlessness, pain, bleeding, contractions, chest discomfort, or reduced fetal movement should never be ignored.

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“Exercise during pregnancy should always be personalised according to trimester, fitness level, medical history, and doctor’s advice,” Goyal reiterates.

To conclude, she says that with the right guidance, safe movement, proper nutrition, hydration, rest, and recovery, staying active during pregnancy can support strength, confidence, and overall well-being.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.