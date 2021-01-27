Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps fit with ‘a little bit of yoga’; watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all for working out during pregnancy; watch! (Source: Rupal Sidh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan, gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy workout as she cradled her belly while performing yoga asanas.

Take a look.

The fitness aficionado ensures she keeps fit — physically and mentally.

Posing for #PUMAxKareena collection in their athleisure outfits, the Veere Di Wedding actor summed up her pregnancy fitness in these words: “A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm”.

Kareena is expecting her second child in March 2021.

On the other hand, celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria showed how Kareena ensures to stay committed to her fitness routine, despite her pregnancy and COVID-19 protocol restrictions.

“Working with this gorgeous mommy is ever so exciting because she never says never. Got the opportunity to work during the lockdown wearing PPE kits and covering ourselves. Not once did she fret and was at it again! All this while she is pregnant and preparing! Kareena has been the most inspiring woman during lockdown! Kudos to you woman,” she said.

Some benefits of guided pre-natal yoga

Improves sleep.

Reduces stress and anxiety.

Increases strength, flexibility, and endurance of muscles needed for childbirth.

Decreases lower back pain, headaches, nausea, and shortness of breath.

Contra-indications

Always consult with your gynaecologist and yoga practitioner.

