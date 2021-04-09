Mom-to-be Dia Mirza is doing these prenatal exercises; watch

Mom-to-be Dia Mirza, who announced her pregnancy on social media recently, is making sure she takes adequate steps to keep herself and her baby healthy during this period.

The 39-year-old actor recently shared some glimpses of her working out on the terrace. Medical experts recommend exercising during pregnancy as it reduces stress, boosts energy and digestion, and increases body strength. Breathing exercises, lightweight training or Kegel exercises (involving pelvic floor muscles), and yoga during pregnancy can ease labour and also keep the baby healthy.

Dia shared a few Instagram stories in which she is seen doing a range of prenatal exercises. She begins with some free-hand light workout involving her head, neck, and hands.

Dia is also seen doing lateral raise holding dumbbells. This exercise helps strengthen the shoulders. Watch the video:

The actor then switches to TRX workouts — from squats with both legs to single-leg squats to TRX low row (that targets the back muscles), she is seen doing a range of exercises.

Dia announced her pregnancy with a picture in which she was seen cradling her baby bump. “Blessed to be…one with Mother Earth…one with the life force that is the beginning of everything…of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb,” she wrote.