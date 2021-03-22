‘Exercise keeps the body and mind healthy’: Mohanlal shares fitness video

Mohanlal can be seen working out in a recent video. (Source: Mohanlal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Five-time National Award-winning Malayalam actor Mohanlal, 60, ensures his fitness game is always on point. But that’s not all, he also inspires his millions of fans to do the same in a bid to live fit and healthy. As such, the Drishyam 2 actor recently gave his fans a glimpse into his workout routine in a three-minute video.

Take a look.

Underlining that fitness is for everyone, he wrote on Instagram, “Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy”.

The compilation video takes us through his routine that includes a mix of battle ropes, lifting weights, bench press, and overhead press among others.

The video also shows him acing the various exercises as he is all geared up to take on more, saying, “next?”

The video left his fans mesmerised and drew several appreciative responses including ‘inspiring’, ‘superb, sir’ among others.

According to Dr Gauri Jariwala, musculoskeletal physiotherapist, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, “de-training effects” sets in within just two weeks of non-exercising and this leads to “significant decline in cardiopulmonary and muscular fitness”.

Experts mention that it is a good idea to include a thorough exercise routine for 45-60 minutes as it helps build aerobic fitness, reduces blood pressure, lowers type 2 diabetes risk, maintains immune functioning, reduces body fat, and improves breathing while keeping the bones strong.

The actor, who is also part of the Territorial Army Battalion, has time and again been praised for his body transformation. Check it out!

