Mohanlal is undoubtedly the fittest at 60; watch video

Stay fit like Mohanlal. Here's how.

One of the fittest actors in the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal, who celebrates his 60th birthday today, has often proved that age is just a number. Besides the films and fandom he commands, it is his deep commitment to fitness that makes the actor a favourite of many. In case you do not know much about the Padma Bhushan actor’s unwavering commitment, here is a sneak peek into his fitness game that is sure to inspire you.

In the video, the National Award winning actor can be seen doing the standing calf raise exercise that is beneficial for strengthening the lower body and enhancing one’s ability to balance and walk. Check out his toned calf muscles!

Here’s why you must include the exercise as part of your lower body workout

*It improves one’s ability to walk and helps maintain balance.

*Calf muscles are known to be the heart of the legs, so it is pertinent to keep them young and working.

*When the calf muscles contract while doing the standing leg raise, it helps pump more blood from the legs to the upper body and brain. This helps get rid of light-headedness when standing.

*The simple exercise has the ability to improve hip flexibility, quadriceps strength and hip flexor strength.

*Regular practice is known to improve one’s ability to get up from a chair and walk as it keeps muscle weakness away.

*Strengthened calf muscles mean improved stability and ankle strength, mentioned certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia. “One should incorporate this exercise in their leg workout. Along with calf raises one can do squats which help improve bone density.”

Here’s how to do standing calf raise

*Use a step or block to do the exercise while holding on to something for support.

*Stand on your toes on the step and lower the heels toward the floor so that you feel a stretch in the calves.

*Contract the calves while raising the heels as high as possible. Control the descent on each repetition.

