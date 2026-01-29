Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: ‘Jo mazza tha na…’

Traditional foods, when prepared thoughtfully and eaten in appropriate amounts, can be both nourishing and comforting

By: Lifestyle Desk
Jan 29, 2026
amrita raichandAmrita Raichand recalls her pregnancy days (Photo: PR Handout)
Chef Amrita Raichand recently shared a personal story while preparing bajra-gond laddoos. Revealing that she put on 22 kilos during her pregnancy, the former model said: “I used to model for 10-12 years before I got pregnant. So, I was always very particular about my weight. I used to exercise and all. I left all the caution behind when I got pregnant. I thought I would eat whatever I want. Will put on weight. I don’t give a damn. Literally, put on 22 kilos,” Raichand, in her 40s, shared on her Instagram.

The twist? She lost all the weight immediately, too. “Jo mazza tha na…kitna ghee, kitni rotiyaan, and kitne laddoo khaa rahe hai. It was good! So, you shouldn’t take tension about weight. You should be worried about strength,” she added.

amrita raichand Amrita Raichand revealed her pregnancy favourite (Photo: Amrita Raichand/Instagram)

Dr Shruti Chandak, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said weight gain during pregnancy is normal and necessary for a healthy baby. Adding that pregnancy is both physically and emotionally taxing, familiar, culturally significant foods can offer comfort, reassurance, and a sense of care, she said that these things are just as vital as calories and nutrients during this time.

“The focus should be on the quality of nutrients instead of the numbers on the scale. Foods like bajra gond laddoos, when eaten in moderation, support maternal energy and fetal growth without risking health,” said Dr Chandak.

Also Read | Sania Mirza enjoyed her ‘pregnancy a lot,’ she ‘ate everything I didn’t eat for 30 years’

Traditional foods, when prepared thoughtfully and eaten in appropriate amounts, can be both nourishing and comforting. “Pregnancy nutrition doesn’t have to be limiting—it should be supportive, balanced, and tailored to individual needs.”

Bajra offers iron, fibres, and slow-releasing energy, which helps manage fatigue. Gond (edible gum) is traditionally used to support strength, joint health, and tissue recovery. “When mixed with healthy fats and nuts, these laddoos provide lasting nourishment instead of a quick sugar rush,” said Dr Chandak.

While generally safe, controlling portions is essential. “Women with gestational diabetes, excessive weight gain, or digestive issues should adjust the quantities and ingredients. It’s best to tailor traditional foods to individual medical needs,” said Dr Chandak.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

