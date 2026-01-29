Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'

Chef Amrita Raichand recently shared a personal story while preparing bajra-gond laddoos. Revealing that she put on 22 kilos during her pregnancy, the former model said: “I used to model for 10-12 years before I got pregnant. So, I was always very particular about my weight. I used to exercise and all. I left all the caution behind when I got pregnant. I thought I would eat whatever I want. Will put on weight. I don’t give a damn. Literally, put on 22 kilos,” Raichand, in her 40s, shared on her Instagram.

The twist? She lost all the weight immediately, too. “Jo mazza tha na…kitna ghee, kitni rotiyaan, and kitne laddoo khaa rahe hai. It was good! So, you shouldn’t take tension about weight. You should be worried about strength,” she added.